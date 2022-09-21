Second edition of the conference will take a closer look at shifts in global investment

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will host the second Investopia annual conference on 1 - 2 March 2023, under the theme ‘envisioning opportunities in times of change’, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

Investopia 2023 conference date has been announced by H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, during a networking session organised by Investopia and (ADDED) in Abu Dhabi and attended by Investopia partners, senior officials, and CEOs from public and private sectors.

Investopia 2023 will discuss the shifts in the global investments amid developments that have created new economic concepts related to virtual reality, sustainable and green economy, and the implications on investment priorities in vital sectors such as food technology, renewable energy, climate technology and the new technologies related to transport and logistics, and its investment opportunities in global markets.

H.E. Bin Touq said:" the challenges currently facing global economies have highlighted the strategic need to develop more solutions through new economic sectors capable of meeting the requirements of sustainable development and generating growth opportunities." Investopia annual conference, in its new edition next year, will address a new generation of investment opportunities in transport technology, climate, food and energy, which have become a real bet for sustainable development and basic pillars of future economies.”

H.E. Bin Touq underlined that the UAE has set an ambitious goal for the next 50 years to transition to a new development model that is more open to the world and based on advanced technologies, talents, creativity and emerging ideas. He noted that Investopia is one of the leading initiatives that supports the national ambitions, provides a new space to promote global investment dialogue, and contribute to the launch of innovative ideas that create new and sustainable growth opportunities.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said: “co-organising the second edition of the Investopia conference is in line with our efforts to further build on the UAE’s reputation as a global investment hub, and cements Abu Dhabi’s position as an active and thriving and preferred business hotspot”.

“Abu Dhabi has nurtured a supportive business environment, unparalleled connectivity and infrastructure, and an entrepreneurial mindset that presents investors with growth opportunities. We believe Investopia, which is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’, is the right platform to discuss current and future economic trends and ways to enhance our national economy's competitiveness,” H.E. Al Shorafa concluded.

Investopia’s first annual conference, which took place during Expo Dubai 2020, successfully initiated strategic business dialogues across 12 vital economic sectors such as education, renewable energy, supply chain, logistics, space, agri-tech, and healthcare. The conference brought together more than 800 participants from 45 countries including government officials, institutional investors, startups and SME leaders, social entrepreneurs, industry experts and other key stakeholders, who discussed topics affecting global and regional investments, exchanged ideas, and promoted future mutually beneficial business opportunities. This was followed by a series of global talks launched by Investopia in India, Switzerland, USA and Morocco.

About Investopia:

Investopia is a global platform designed to drive global investments, generate growth, accelerate innovation, and contribute to the prosperity of future generations. Investopia’s mandate is to position the UAE as the “leading catalyst” for advancing Future & Now Economies and understanding Future Investment Trends.

Investopia is supported by a number of local and global partners including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Crypto.com, BlackRock, Deloitte Middle East, Accenture Middle East, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), and the premier global thought leadership forum SALT.

Initiated by the UAE Government, as one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’, aiming to build the best and most dynamic economy in the world, and held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, Investopia aims to create a new ecosystem where world’s investment stakeholders work together to formulate innovative models for the future business environment and partnership patterns that will generate new investment opportunities.

About ADDED

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology, and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

