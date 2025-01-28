Semifinals will be played on Friday 23 May at 19:00 and 22:00 Local time; third-place and championship games take place on Sunday 25 May at 21:00 Local time.

Tickets to go on sale on February 26

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Euroleague Basketball, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the Etihad Arena have signed an agreement to host the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the first time in history. The deal, brokered by the League’s strategic partner IMG, marks a historic expansion of Euroleague Basketball into new global markets.

"I would like to thank the city of Abu Dhabi for showing their confidence in Euroleague Basketball," said Dejan Bodiroga, President of Euroleague Basketball. "Bringing the Final Four to Abu Dhabi is an ambitious project and a remarkable opportunity to showcase the EuroLeague atmosphere to a new and diverse audience. At the same time, this partnership guarantees our loyal fans a fresh experience in one of the world's most modern and tourist-friendly cities. Together, we will deliver another top-level event that will elevate the EuroLeague to new heights."

The decision to bring the Final Four to Abu Dhabi builds on Euroleague Basketball's strategic ambition to expand into new markets, building on its 25-year legacy of success. By staging the Final Four in a new region, Euroleague Basketball aims to bring its passionate fan experience and Every Game Matters mantra to a broader global audience.

HE Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has rapidly become the home for basketball in the Middle East, and we’re excited to welcome Euroleague Basketball to the emirate – and the region – for the very first time. A hub for sporting excellence, Abu Dhabi will offer fans a world-class experience at the Final Four events in Etihad Arena, providing a warm welcome and a diverse range of attractions and experiences in addition to the games themselves. We look forward to Euroleague finding new audiences here in Abu Dhabi and once again demonstrating the destination’s capability to host large-scale international sporting events.”

This arrangement strategically combines the new market of Abu Dhabi and the Middle East with the EuroLeague’s traditional pan-European venues. The Final Four will mark Euroleague Basketball’s second experience in the Middle East, following the successful Adidas NextGen Tournament Qualifier hosted in Dubai last season.

The state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, located on Abu Dhabi’s entertainment hub of Yas Island, will host the four best teams of the season, who will play in the semifinals on Friday 23 May at 19:00 and 22:00 local time. The third-place and championship games will be on Sunday 25 May at 18:00 and 21:00 local time. General public tickets, which provide seating for all four games, two on Friday and two on Sunday – will be available in several different price categories, starting on February 26. Further details about ticket sales will be released in the coming days.

"This agreement represents a milestone for the EuroLeague and a significant step in our global growth strategy," said Paulius Motiejunas, CEO of Euroleague Basketball. "By partnering with Abu Dhabi, we are bringing our most iconic event to a dynamic new environment that offers world-class facilities and a passion for hosting major international sports events."

Matt Dwyer, SVP, Sports Management, IMG, added: “This game-changing deal is the largest in Euroleague Basketball’s history, expands the League’s global footprint, and creates exciting opportunities for continued growth. Abu Dhabi will provide a world-class Final Four experience for players, stakeholders, and EuroLeague fans, while introducing a whole new audience to the magic of European basketball.”

Abu Dhabi has quickly become one of the Middle East’s leading sports hubs. The city has hosted prominent international events, such as the FIFA Club World Cup (2009, 2010), the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, the Abu Dhabi World Triathlon Championship Series, and major UFC events, and is the home of the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Basketball has also gained momentum in the city, with Abu Dhabi hosting several NBA pre-season games and the USA Basketball Showcase, a friendly tournament featuring national teams from the USA, Serbia, and Australia.

Marcus Osborne, General Manager of Etihad Arena – Abu Dhabi, said “As the premier multi-purpose venue in the region, Etihad Arena is uniquely equipped to deliver an unforgettable Final Four experience. Our state-of-the-art facilities are designed to seamlessly adapt to world-class basketball events, creating an environment where the game comes alive for every fan. Having hosted numerous high-profile basketball games, we’ve seen firsthand how passionate our audience is, and we’re excited to see the venue welcome the best of European basketball to Abu Dhabi. We look forward to welcoming the teams, officials, and fans to Etihad Arena and showcase our commitment to offering an exceptional entertainment experience.”

Etihad Arena, with a basketball capacity of 12,000 spectators, is situated on the stunning Yas Bay waterfront, one of Abu Dhabi's premier tourist destinations. Since opening in 2021, Etihad Arena has rapidly established itself as a top-tier venue, hosting a wide array of sports events, including UFC bouts and NBA games, as well as concerts by internationally renowned artists.

