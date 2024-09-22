Abu Dhabi will convene a week-long global dialogue on Early Childhood Development (ECD) with the launch of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, taking place from 29 October to 2 November 2024.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the event of its kind in the region aims to boost international collaboration to advance the global early childhood development agenda.

A joint initiative of ECA and its partners, the event builds upon the UAE's commitment to enhancing the welfare and development of its youngest citizens and residents. Through fostering collaboration across its community and the entire ECD ecosystem, ECA is committed to working with a diverse range of stakeholders to build a brighter, more inclusive future for every child.​ Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week follows the launch of the second edition of WED (World Early Childhood Development) Movement at COP28, a flagship initiative that aims to bring together global experts, partners and disruptors for innovation and advocacy to catalyse cross-sector change for early childhood development.

Anchored by themes of intentional parenting, culture and identity, and sustainable and family friendly cities, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week will include the WED Forum, ECD Innovation Day, ECD Research Convening, The Fair and a series of city-wide activations, all designed to share knowledge, address key global future challenges, and unlock innovative solutions for holistic child development that positively impact the lives of children in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and beyond.

The activities will feature a series of more than 25 engaging sessions led by more than 75 industry speakers, all set to inspire new dialogues and ensure the future prosperity of children locally and globally. The agenda will range from immersive and interactive debates and learning experiences to roundtables, masterclasses, labs, panel discussions and talks, exploring various aspects of the global ECD agenda. Meanwhile, thousands of families from across the UAE will be invited to participate in The Fair and a series of community-wide activations throughout Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, highlighting the role of ECD in building sustainable, family-friendly societies.

Details of the events were highlighted during a press conference attended by Her Excellency Sana Mohammad Suhail, Director-General of ECA, and His Excellency Dr Yousef Alhammadi, the Executive Director of ECA.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of WED, said: "Early childhood development is a cornerstone of sustainable, long-term growth. Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week aligns with the UAE’s commitment to the growth and wellbeing of future generations, ensuring that every child can thrive. By fostering cooperation and strategic partnerships, we are creating opportunities for nations to innovate and work together to overcome the various challenges faced by young children and families."

Her Excellency Sana Mohammad Suhail, Director-General of ECA, said: "We are strategically investing in early childhood development to create a generation equipped with the skills, resilience, and creativity necessary to lead the UAE into its next phase of growth and prosperity. This event will be a critical platform to share innovative strategies and solutions that aim to make a lasting impact on children’s lives across Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and beyond."

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week will bring together a diverse group of global experts, policymakers, and industry disruptors, including local and international leaders in ECD innovation. The event is a collaborative initiative involving the support of several key partners including the National Academy for Childhood Development, Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ, Aldar, and Erth Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Al Rym Abdullah Al Falasy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said: "The UAE is making significant efforts, reflected in adopting multiple initiatives aimed at enhancing children's educational, health, and social environments. These initiatives reflect our nation’s deep desire to provide a strong foundation for children's futures, focusing on creating an inclusive and stimulating environment that helps children realise their full potential, reaffirming its leading role in promoting child rights and development regionally and globally"

Dr Meera Alkaabi, Chief of the National Academy for Childhood Development Team, said: "We are dedicated to establishing Abu Dhabi as a global leader in childhood development. Through our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, our key role in the WED Forum and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week represents a milestone in promoting dialogue and fostering sector partnerships. These efforts will help us establish strong foundations and nurture qualified professionals capable of advancing the development of children, as well as improving outcomes for their families across Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

Homaid Abdulla Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer at Mubadala, said: We are keen to continue our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and support their efforts and initiatives aimed at nurturing and enhancing the well-being and health of children and future generations. We are equally keen to reinforce the UAE's role in advancing the global early childhood development agenda."

Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Group Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said: "We are pleased to support the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week as a first of its kind event that highlights the pivotal role early childhood plays in shaping our future while building community collaboration to advance early childhood development. As an organisation invested in fostering the well-being of local communities, we believe that nurturing the next generation is key to building a healthier, more prosperous society. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority reflects our commitment to driving impactful conversations around early childhood development, bringing together a range of stakeholders to create lasting change. By supporting this initiative, we aim to inspire collective action that will positively shape the lives of future generations, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable, family wellbeing."

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said: "At Aldar, we believe we have a responsibility to create thriving communities. We know that to ensure our communities are vibrant, inclusive, and supportive, we need to start with strong foundations. These foundations are not just about the buildings we develop; they are about the people who live in them, the families who grow within them, and all the people who come together to shape the future. For many, this journey begins at home and at a young age, and we recognise the profound impact that a nurturing, healthy environment can have on long-term success and happiness. By supporting initiatives like the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, we are investing in the wellbeing of the communities we serve now and into the future."

Shaikha Alkaabi, CEO of Erth Abu Dhabi, said: "Investing in our children’s early years is investing in the future of our society. Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week embodies our shared vision to create nurturing environments where every child can flourish. This is not our first conference together; our longstanding partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority reflects our joint commitment to addressing the unique needs of our youngest citizens. By fostering collaboration among various stakeholders, we can develop innovative approaches that inspire future generations and ensure they grow up in a world that values their potential."

The week’s programme will feature the ECD Innovation Day on 29 October; WED Forum from 30 to 31 October; ECD Research Convening from 29 to 31st October; The Fair from 31 October to 2 November, and Community Activations from 29 October to 2 November.

To drive further engagement and awareness around Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, the emirate will also host a series of community-wide activations led by key partners throughout the week.