Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has organized the Emirati Women’s Day Forum to honor and celebrate Emirati women’s achievements in the business sector in Abu Dhabi, and in the field of social development work in the UAE. This event reflects the Council’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their presence in the private sector locally and internationally, supporting comprehensive and sustainable economic development.

The Forum, which was held under the slogan Collaborating for Tomorrow at the ADBWC headquarters was attended by Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of ADBWC and HE Noor Al Tamimi, Board Members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber. The event also saw an active participation of a wide range of businesswomen, female entrepreneurs, and prominent innovators in community development work.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, commented and said, “Emirati Women’s Day is a significant annual event celebrating the achievements and contributions of the daughters of the UAE. Their work and dedication have positively impacted our national progress, helping shape a bright future for our beloved nation and its people for generations to come.”

“The Emirati Women’s Day Forum is a great opportunity for us to reflect on the achievements and progress made by Emirati women, made possible with the support of our wise leadership, and with the support of the pioneer of women's work Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Mother of the Nation. Her Highness believes in the active role of women in building society, viewing them as a key partner in advancing the economy. One of the most important initiatives in this effort was the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, which provided, under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, an environment where creative women can thrive in the business ecosystem in both the local and global markets with confidence and determination. Proudly, the number of women with a Mubdia'h license, which allows female citizens to conduct commercial business activities from their homes has reached more than 7,102 licenses,” Her Excellency added.

Inspiring and Collaborating for Future Generations

The Forum included a panel discussion moderated by the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, Khuloud Al Omian. The panel included: Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO at Etihad Credit Insurance; Sindiya Ibrahim, Serial Entrepreneur, and Head of Entrepreneur Support Unit at Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development; Salama Bint Saif Al Tenaiji, Official Spokesperson for the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood Bullying Prevention in Schools; and Dr. Salama Al Hosani, Executive Medical Director of the Ambulatory Healthcare Services at Pure Health.

The panel focused on inspiring and collaborating with future generations of female entrepreneurs and innovators by highlighting the growth, development and successes of the participants' careers and experiences, and the importance of intergenerational support and collaboration in fostering the growth of Emirati women, ensuring that the progress women make today lays a strong foundation for tomorrow's success.

Moreover, the panel reviewed the opportunities and challenges facing Emirati women in the local and global business sectors and highlighted their prominent contributions to enhancing the growth and prosperity of the private sector in Abu Dhabi. The panel also discussed the support and opportunities provided by ADBWC to creative women in the sector.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Council organized the creative exhibition the “Mubdi'ah Popup Market” that featured the participation of several female entrepreneurs and innovators in the business sector. In efforts to motivate and represent homegrown talent, the event’s branding was designed by a young Emirati talent, graphic designer Noura Al Saeri.

Celebrating Emirati heritage, there was a heritage-themed creative platform, called the 'Weaving Station', which presented in collaboration with Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Foundation, offered handcraft activities and live demonstrations of traditional Emirati weaving techniques.

About the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council

Since its establishment in 2011, ADBWC has succeeded in launching numerous qualitative initiatives and projects, the most prominent of which are the Integrated and Innovative Business Incubator, consulting services, the Innovative Entrepreneurship Club, and the Best Creative Project Idea Award. Additionally, ADBWC has signed many memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements with public and private sector institutions, with the aim of supporting women’s initiatives and ideas in the business sector and promoting their activities and projects at the local and international levels.