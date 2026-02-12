Abu Dhabi - In line with the National Identity Strategy launched by the Government of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, has issued a decision to establish the “National Identity Committee”, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

The establishment of the Committee aims to strengthen the Emirati national identity and unify federal and local efforts within a cohesive national framework that reinforces shared values and national belonging.

The Committee is mandated to oversee the National Identity Strategy and follow up on its implementation at the national level, ensuring alignment of directions and achieving the intended impact. It will serve as a national umbrella and central reference to harmonise visions, avoid duplication, and enhance integration among initiatives and programmes related to national identity across the UAE.

The Committee will play a central role in codifying the national identity by defining its pillars and core values, standardising key definitions and concepts, and establishing a national reference framework and guiding methodology for embedding national identity across priority sectors. It will also propose and develop qualitative initiatives and projects that reinforce national identity, in coordination with relevant entities to ensure the provision of necessary resources and effective implementation.

Its mandate further includes the development of a national index to measure levels of community adoption of and pride in the national identity, as well as assessing the impact of initiatives and projects in supporting the objectives of the Strategy. The Committee will also lead the development of a unified national narrative through the design and implementation of integrated communication plans that enhance the presence of national identity and its components across the media landscape, including modern and interactive platforms, reaching all segments of society.

The Committee comprises: Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the Chairperson of the Committee; His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; His Excellency Rashed Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor at the Presidential Office for Strategic Affairs; His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Her Excellency Samira Murshid Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority; Her Excellency Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council; His Excellency Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; and His Excellency Hamad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director General of the National Projects Office at the Presidential Court.

The National Projects Office at the Presidential Court will serve as the Secretariat of the Committee, providing strategic and administrative support, coordinating periodic meetings, and following up on the implementation of its decisions and recommendations.

The establishment of the Committee forms part of the activation of the National Identity Strategy, which was developed in partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the National Projects Office at the Presidential Court during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025. The Committee will operate under the umbrella of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council to ensure alignment of national directions and practices and to support the consolidation of national values and a strong sense of belonging within society.