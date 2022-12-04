Cairo, Egypt: The 25th edition of the Euromoney Egypt Conference will be held under the auspices of, and opened by, His Excellency Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt. His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Maait, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, will also be participating along with other high-profile local and international speakers such as: H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Government of Egypt; Ayman Soliman, Chief Executive Officer, The Sovereign Fund of Egypt; Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, Executive Chairman, Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA); and Ahmed Kouchouk, Vice Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies, Government of Egypt.

Delegates will have the opportunity to meet with and hear from senior representatives from the Egyptian Government, as well as local and international investors, financiers, and business leaders.

The conference will review 2022 as well as the year ahead to get a clear picture of the Egyptian finance and investment narrative and ask the questions:

Is the country still fragile or has the freeing of the Egyptian pound been a lasting turning point? The markets seem to think so. But can this trend continue and what else lies ahead for this pivotal Arab nation?

Can Egypt’s shift towards sustainability and low carbon energy be maintained and what opportunities does this present for global capital? All these key questions will be answered and many more. This event provides a significant opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in what is going to be a roller-coaster year in the global economy.

The lead sponsors of the conference are Mashreq Bank and Standard Chartered. The co-sponsor is Citibank. Find out more through the conference website, where you can view the full agenda: https://events.euromoney.com/egypt2022

-Ends-

About Euromoney Conferences:

Since the late 1970s Euromoney has been the world’s leading organiser of high-level financial and investment conferences. The highest profile delegates meet the highest profile speakers at Euromoney events and offer business leaders and decision-makers the opportunity to exchange ideas, develop new contacts and participate in informed, impartial and leading-edge discussions.

The conference business grew out of Euromoney, the strategic magazine of international finance, money and capital markets that has long been regarded by the banking and investment community as the leading publication in its field. Euromoney had held conferences in over 65 countries worldwide.

