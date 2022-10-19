Sharjah: Souq Al Jubail, a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, recently concluded activities of the seventh edition of its Dates Festival. The Festival hosted more than 973,000 visitors since launch between July and mid-October, and date sales were recorded at approximately 87,650 kilograms, or 96.6 tons, for the duration of the festival.

Hamid Al Zarouni, Chief Officer of Souq Al Jubail, said: “The seventh edition of the Dates Festival has achieved remarkable success in the number of total visitors and sales volumes of dates. As a result of the great turnout, and in honour of requests from festival visitors, we have extended the festival until mid-October. We are pleased to witness the Festival’s prestigious position among festivals specialised in selling dates in the UAE and the Arab Gulf region, which has been confirmed through great support by our visitors, year after year. The Dates Festival at Souq Al Jubail has become an annual much-awaited hotspot for visitors and date enthusiasts globally.”

Al Zarouni added: “The dates festival has showcased a large variety of different types of dates over the past three months; among the most prominent types of dates, which received great demand from shoppers, was ‘Khalas’ dates, which ranked first in sales, closely followed by ‘Lulu’ dates, which ranked second in sales. ‘Khneizi’ dates ranked third in sales, while ‘Sultana’ dates were fourth in volumes of sales.”

Al Zarouni stressed the eagerness of Souq Al Jubail to continue organising landmark events to appeal to different tastes of visitors and shoppers of the market throughout the year. The market has rapidly become one of the most prominent marketing and tourism destinations in the region, attracting visitors from inside and outside the Emirate of Sharjah, due to world-class facilities and amenities, organised cohesively under one roof by various departments.

