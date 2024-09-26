Welcoming the 2024 cohort of students across its six colleges, the Gulf Medical University conducted the time-honored tradition of the ‘White Coat Ceremony’ at the Al Jurf (Ajman) Campus on September 25, 2024. The event featured students publicly pledging their commitment to patient care, taking their oath in the presence of their families, esteemed leaders, and fellow peers.

The incoming batch of 700 students will join the international community at Gulf Medical University, which now totals 5,000 students from 102 different nationalities. These students are pursuing a variety of medicine and healthcare programs across six colleges. In addition to their academic studies, they will have the opportunity to explore the field of artificial intelligence and its significant impact on the healthcare industry.

The ceremony's chief guest was Dr. Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, together with vice chancellors, deans, and Prof. Hossam Hamdy, the university's chancellor. Addressing the incoming students during the ceremony, Dr. Moideen said, “I extend my best wishes to the new cohort of health professions students. Your journey toward becoming healthcare leaders commences here, and Gulf Medical University will support you in all your career aspirations.”

Those receiving their white coats were students in the first year of various programs: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences (BBMS), Associate Degree in Pre-Clinical Sciences (ADPCS), Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD), Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Science – Medical Laboratory Sciences (BSc MLS), Bachelor of Science – Medical Imaging Sciences (BSc MIS), Bachelor of Science - Anesthesia Technology (BSc AT), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc HME).

Meanwhile, Prof. Hamdy emphasized to the incoming students that they are creating history as the class of 2024. “The interaction among individuals is an essential skill that will remain steady during their time at Gulf Medical University. Patients, students, healthcare practitioners, and medical instructors all possess a shared humanity. The capacity to communicate effectively, build relationships, engage, and empathize will remain a core component of training healthcare professionals,” Professor Hossam Hamdy stated.

Elaborating on the importance of collaboration and teamwork, Prof. Hossam Hamdy remarked, “Medical practice has progressed beyond the domain of a single doctor solely caring for their patients. Students are an essential part of a unified team that utilizes the shared expertise of diverse professionals within the healthcare system. Cultivating teamwork abilities is a vital skill that students must develop both during their academic journey and throughout their professional career.”

Gulf Medical University has partnership agreements with approximately 86 leading institutions, including regional and international ones in Europe, the United States, Japan, and the Far East, offering students opportunities for training overseas. Graduate programs are currently being offered in collaboration with the University of Arizona, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Wisconsin, FAIMER, CenMedic in the United Kingdom, and Tokyo Medical and Dental College in Japan. Gulf Medical University also offers merit-based scholarships to students.

“Offering a comprehensive array of 39 accredited programs across its six colleges, the university has consistently been a frontrunner in gaining international recognition. Gulf Medical University was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Excellence in Research’ accolade by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHP) of the UAE. Furthermore, it has been ranked among the top 10 institutions in the nation for its contributions to health research, reinforcing its academic excellence and innovations in healthcare,” stated Dr. Manda, Vice Chancellor of Academics and Dean of the College of Medicine during his address at the Ceremony.

Over the past 25 years, students who have completed their studies at the university have progressed in their careers and secured prominent roles, including CEOs, COOs, Medical Directors, and head of departments in the healthcare and research fields across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia.

Gulf Medical University employs advanced technology in its classrooms to enhance the learning experience for students. The Virtual Patient Learning (VPL) system created by the university, along with the newly introduced 3D classroom, utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality to provide an interactive educational experience for Gulf Medical University students.

Moreover, Gulf Medical University also holds the distinction of being the only private Academic Health System (AHS) in the region, integrating healthcare, education, and research functions. Students have the unique opportunity to receive clinical training at its teaching hospitals, which include Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy Hospital, and Thumbay University Hospital.

In line with its commitment to innovation, the University’s cutting-edge research facility, the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM), propels its transition into a research-driven institution. The institute is dedicated to conducting real-time studies on cancer and diabetes, emphasizing postgraduate education and integrating research findings into their curriculum.