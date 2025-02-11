Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments 4th edition of the Green run is scheduled to take place on February 23rd, 2025 at Dubai Investments Park 1. The run brings together fitness enthusiasts, families, and organizations, encouraging the spirit of community and building a healthier, more active community.

Last year, over 3,000 runners joined the event, and this year’s registrations are also promising, ahead of the February 18 deadline, reflecting the city's growing enthusiasm for active lifestyles. The run features a 3km fun walk/jog for all abilities, including those using mobility aids, and a competitive 5km timed race with cash prizes for top adult and youth finishers. Dubai Investments will also honour schools and organizations championing sustainability, reinforcing its commitment to a greener future.

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie, shared his thoughts: “At Dubai Investments, we aim to strengthen community bonds and champion a healthier future for the nation. The Annual Dubai Investments Green Run is a movement that brings people together, encouraging them to get together and get moving. We are proud to host this and contribute to the nation’s Year of Community initiative and the sense of togetherness unique to the UAE.”

A major highlight of the event is the Green Run Village, located behind the Dubai Investments Headquarters in Dubai Investments Park 1. This interactive zone will feature eco-friendly activities and educational experiences for all ages, as part of Dubai Investments’ mission to integrate environmental consciousness into community initiatives and support the UAE’s broader sustainability goals.

Ruth Dickinson, Event Director at FittGROUP, commented on the event's success and growth: “Over the years, the Dubai Investments Green Run has evolved into a highly anticipated community event, and we’re proud to see its growing popularity each year. Dubai Investments has consistently hosted this event with the aim of bringing people together, promoting fitness, and championing sustainability. It’s been inspiring to witness the increased participation, and we look forward to continuing this journey towards a healthier, more active, and eco-conscious future.”

Dubai Investments invites individuals, families, and organizations to take part in this movement and make a meaningful difference. To register and learn more, visit www.greenrun.ae.