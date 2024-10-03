Dubai, UAE – The 2nd Arab Housing and Community Development Forum is set to take place on October 2-3, 2024, at the Movenpick Al Bustan, Dubai, UAE, bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss and drive forward innovative housing solutions across the region. This year’s forum, under the theme "Elevating the Region’s Housing and Quality of Life through Innovation and Sustainability," will address critical challenges and opportunities in the housing sector, focusing on affordable housing, net-zero homes, luxury living, 3D-printed homes, and smart homes.

The forum is recognized as a pivotal event in the region, attracting thought leaders and decision-makers who are shaping the future of housing and community development in the Arab world. The event will provide a platform for high-level discussions, knowledge exchange, and networking among top-tier professionals from various sectors, including government, real estate, construction, and urban planning.

Affirming the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable housing solutions, Mr. Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Assistant Executive Director of the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, is set to participate at the forum. MBRHE, the official host partner of the event, has always been at the forefront of supporting innovative housing projects that meet the diverse needs of communities across the UAE.

In this regard, Mr. Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi emphasized the institution’s steadfast commitment to supporting and developing the housing sector in Dubai to meet the growing and diverse needs of its citizens. He stated: "At the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, we are committed to implementing comprehensive and sustainable housing projects aimed at providing a modern residential environment that enhances the quality of life for residents, in line with the expected population growth of the emirate."

Al Shehhi also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in realizing Dubai’s future vision, saying: "Innovation and modern technologies are vital factors in improving project efficiency and reducing costs, which contribute to enhancing the resilience of the real estate market and increasing the variety of housing options available to citizens. In this context, we always strive to adopt global best practices in housing through close cooperation with local and international partners to achieve sustainable development and strengthen social and economic cohesion in Dubai."

He concluded by reaffirming that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment will continue its tireless efforts to realize Dubai's vision of becoming one of the best cities in the world to live and work in, by providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the aspirations of its citizens and contribute to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

For his part, Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: "The forum plays a pivotal role in enhancing the exchange of ideas and experiences between government entities and the private sector. It is an excellent opportunity to showcase achievements and define future pathways for the development of the housing sector in the UAE and the region. We are keen to highlight the importance of adopting smart technological solutions and environmental sustainability in future housing projects."

Al Falasi added: "Participation in this forum is a testament to our continuous commitment to providing advanced and sustainable housing solutions that align with citizens' needs, with a focus on innovative and cost-effective construction technologies. We believe that innovation is the key to achieving our long-term goals and improving the quality of life in the UAE."

The 2nd Arab Housing and Community Development Forum will also showcase groundbreaking projects and technological advancements in the housing sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from successful case studies, explore the latest trends, and engage in strategic discussions on how to overcome the pressing housing challenges faced by the region.

Among the key sessions planned for the forum are:

The Next Frontier of Housing: Exploring the future of housing in the Arab region with a focus on innovation and technology.

Exploring the future of housing in the Arab region with a focus on innovation and technology. Affordable Housing Initiatives: Strategies and policies for making housing accessible to all segments of society.

Strategies and policies for making housing accessible to all segments of society. Net-Zero and Sustainable Living: Implementing green building practices and reducing carbon footprints in housing projects.

Implementing green building practices and reducing carbon footprints in housing projects. Luxury Living and Community Development: Balancing high-end living with sustainable community development.

Balancing high-end living with sustainable community development. 3D-Printed and Modular Homes: Revolutionizing construction techniques for faster, cost-effective housing solutions.

Revolutionizing construction techniques for faster, cost-effective housing solutions. Smart Home: Integrating technology into homes to enhance the quality of life.

The event is expected to attract over 300 delegates, including senior government officials, developers, investors, architects, urban planners, and sustainability experts, all coming together to chart a path towards a more sustainable and innovative housing sector in the Arab world.

Registration is now open, and interested parties are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure participation in this landmark event.

For more information and to register, please visit https://arabhousingforum.com/.

About the 2nd Arab Housing and Community Development Forum

The Arab Housing and Community Development Forum is an annual event that brings together key stakeholders from across the Arab region to discuss and address the challenges and opportunities in housing and community development. The forum serves as a platform for sharing insights, best practices, and innovative solutions to create sustainable, inclusive, and resilient communities.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity dedicated to providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai’s citizens. The establishment offers a range of services, including housing, financial, and supplementary services for the engineering sector, in addition to smart services and employee assistance. The establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and delivering a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment strives to provide dignified living and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services, flexible policies, strategic partnerships, and optimal resource utilization.

