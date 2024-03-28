As the world’s leader of technology, China is now looking at exporting its Education prowess to the rest of the world while UAE and China embark upon deeper cooperation to promote quality Chinese education to UAE-based students.

Students now have the benefit of tapping into the knowledge base that has made China the production and research hub of the world.

China offers students more than education in the classroom through diversified internship programs and access to the latest learning and teaching methods.

Building on the country’s unparalleled economic advancement and infrastructure development, universities in China are well placed to offer best-in-class education in multiple subject areas such as engineering, medicine, research and all sciences. A case in point is AI, Robotics and Machine Learning that is driving manufacturing in China, which has risen to be one of the best performing in the world. Studying in China offers students an unprecedented opportunity in learning the best in Process Systems in all forms of Manufacturing and Automation Technology. Similarly medical students are exposed to the most technologically advanced equipment, processes and receive unparallel internship opportunities.

International Students could now use education to get a foot through the door into one of the world’s most lucrative markets which is now made possible by the concerted student recruitment drive that China is embarking upon.

The cost of higher education in China is also relatively affordable, especially when considering tuition fees and living expenses, compared to most western countries.

Overall, higher education in China provides a combination of academic excellence, cultural immersion, and career prospects, making it an attractive option for students seeking quality education and diverse experiences.

UAE and China expand cooperation in higher education

UAE has been at the forefront of investing in culturally diverse and innovative education delivery systems for its local and expat communities. China being a global cultural and scientific destination boasting a GDP which is expected to reach 20,577 USD billion by 2026 according to Trading Economics, the country’s dynamic education sector remains one of the most sought after in the world. Placing education as the cornerstone of sustainable development and the key to maintaining the UAE’s international stature, and with the aim to offer quality education in the UAE and open avenues for knowledge exchange in learning and innovation, the UAE and China recently stepped up their commitment to enhance cooperation in higher education by introducing joint academic programmes for students, expanding student and faculty exchange programmes, and offering innovative scholarship initiatives.

The UAE has also emphasized its commitment to introduce business-friendly policies to encourage Chinese universities to establish education branches in the UAE. Both sides also discussed ways to advance digital education and teach the Chinese language to students in the Emirates.

GETEX will host the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE), a foreign affairs unit directly under the Chinese Ministry of Education and one of China’s leading education organizations that provides services to overseas students, helping them transition into higher education institutes in China and find suitable jobs in its booming economy to further their career prospects. It also offers overseas credential evaluation and recognition services for students who are looking to transition and transfer into a Chinese university from an overseas university. The organization is entrusted by the China National Commission for UNESCO; CSCSE also facilitates global talent mobility, giving students the tips and tools to sell their qualifications and skills to employers in China.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the annual GETEX exhibition has been at the forefront of providing students and learners in the Middle East access to quality global education for over 30 years.

Anselm Godinho, Director at International Conferences & Exhibitions, the organizers of GETEX, comments, “As students increasingly demand access to quality and innovation-driven advanced education, Chinese education providers do not disappoint in meeting these expectations. At GETEX, students in the UAE will be able to browse diverse study programmes offered by Chinese universities, giving them opportunities to study and potentially work in one of the largest and most dynamic economies of the world.”

The upcoming edition of GETEX, which will be held at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 24 to 26 April 2024,

