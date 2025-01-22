Strategic Focus: Forging Global Partnerships, Elevating Luxury in Saudi Arabia, Addressing Cross-Border Commerce, and Strengthening Grocery Retail

Riyadh — The countdown is on for the 2025 RLC Global Forum, taking place on February 4-5, 2025, at the Fairmont Riyadh. Under the theme “Rebuilding a Shared Future,” this year’s Forum will host a stellar lineup of global CEOs, innovators, investors, and policymakers to tackle the transformative forces reshaping the retail landscape.

With Saudi Arabia at the heart of the Middle East’s retail renaissance—projected to surpass $200 billion by 2028—the Forum will explore strategies for navigating a rapidly evolving industry, fueled by digitization, sustainability, and shifting consumer demands.

Strategic Focus: Forging Global Partnerships, Elevating Luxury in Saudi Arabia, Addressing Cross-Border Commerce, and Strengthening Grocery Retail

The 2025 RLC Global Forum will tackle four critical areas reshaping the future of retail in Saudi Arabia and beyond: forging strategic global partnerships, elevating luxury in Saudi Arabia, addressing cross-border commerce, and strengthening the grocery retail sector. With cross-border e-commerce accounting for 40% of Saudi Arabia’s online sales—double the G20 average—the Forum will examine strategies to foster innovation and build resilience in the retail industry.

As the Kingdom cements its position as a premier destination for luxury experiences and a global leader in retail innovation, the Forum will provide a dynamic platform for collaboration and actionable insights to navigate an increasingly competitive and evolving marketplace.

Game-Changing Partnerships Drive Retail Innovation

The Forum’s success is bolstered by transformative partnerships that underscore its impact:

Cenomi Centers: Strategic Partner

As Saudi Arabia’s leading owner, developer, and operator of retail and lifestyle destinations, Cenomi Centers returns as a Strategic Partner, reaffirming its vital role in shaping the region’s retail future.

“Cenomi Centers is looking forward to partnering with the 2025 RLC Global Forum and representing the international retail community at such a critical event,” said Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, underscoring the importance of this partnership. “Cenomi Centers and the RLC Global Forum have enjoyed a long-standing partnership grounded in a shared vision for the retail and the retail real estate sector, and I am confident that this year’s forum will provide an excellent opportunity to explore how retail and retail real estate can contribute to regional economies and the global economy more broadly for years to come.”

Visa: Headline Partner

As a world leader in digital payment, Visa brings unmatched expertise to the 2025 Forum, driving conversations on enhancing consumer engagement and unlocking growth opportunities

"Saudi Arabia is rapidly transforming into a global leader in digital commerce and a premier leisure tourism destination," said Ali Bailoun, Visa's Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. "According to Visa’s latest data, we saw double-digit growth in visitors to Saudi Arabia and their spending during the last quarter of 2024, reflecting significant opportunities for retailers. Our continued partnership with the RLC Global Forum allows us to showcase Visa’s digital payments and loyalty solutions while collaborating with industry partners to harness growth opportunities presented by digital-savvy consumers and travelers."

Visionary Leaders to Take the Stage

The 2025 RLC Global Forum features an extraordinary lineup of distinguished speakers—trailblazers who are shaping the future of the industry.

Key leaders include:

Renuka Jagtiani , Chairwoman, Landmark Group

, Chairwoman, Landmark Group Michael Chalhoub , CEO, Chalhoub Group

, CEO, Chalhoub Group Alison Rehill-Erguven , CEO, Cenomi Centers

, CEO, Cenomi Centers John Hadden , CEO, Alshaya Group

, CEO, Alshaya Group Dr. Bander Hamooh , CEO, Panda Retail Company

, CEO, Panda Retail Company Michael Ward , Managing Director, Harrod’s

, Managing Director, Harrod’s Ali Bailoun , Regional General Manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, Visa

, Regional General Manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, Visa Nilesh Ved , Chairman & CEO, Apparel Group

, Chairman & CEO, Apparel Group Geoffroy van Raemdonck , Former CEO, Neiman Marcus Group

, Former CEO, Neiman Marcus Group Kiran Haslam , CMO, Diriyah Company

, CMO, Diriyah Company Mina Fader , Managing Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania Bobby Rajendran , CEO, Tamimi Markets

, Managing Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania , CEO, Tamimi Markets Mindy Grossman , Vice-Chair & Partner, Consello

, Vice-Chair & Partner, Consello Yasser Joharji, CEO, Nahdi Medical Company

CEO, Nahdi Medical Company Andrea Drasites , Senior Managing Director, The Blackstone Group

, Senior Managing Director, The Blackstone Group Dr. Günther Helm , CEO, Majid Al Futtaim - Retail

, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim - Retail Supaluck Umpujh , Chairwoman, The Mall Group

, Chairwoman, The Mall Group Prof. Simon Evenett, Professor of Geopolitics & Strategy, IMD Business School

Professor of Geopolitics & Strategy, IMD Business School Sima Ganwani Ved , Founder & Chairwoman, Apparel Group

, Founder & Chairwoman, Apparel Group Saud Alsulaiman, CEO, Alsulaiman Group

CEO, Alsulaiman Group Federica Marchionni , CEO, Global Fashion Agenda

, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda Amin Magrabi, Chairman, MAGRABi Retail Group

Chairman, MAGRABi Retail Group Cristiana Falcone, Chairperson BECS Foundation

Chairperson BECS Foundation Stefania Lazzaroni , CEO, Fondazione Altagamma

, CEO, Fondazione Altagamma Jaume Miquel Naudi , Chairman & CEO, Tendam

, Chairman & CEO, Tendam Selvane Mohandas du Ménil, Managing Director, International Association of Department Stores (IADS)

About the RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential global retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change. The Forum marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle’s (RLC’s) decade-long mission to connect and empower leaders within the retail sector. Through high-level discussions and strategic cross-industry initiatives, the Forum addresses the long-term forces shaping a brighter future for retail and its interconnected sectors. https://rlcglobalforum.com/

