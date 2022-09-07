RIYADH: Over 1,500 people from 30 countries registered to attend the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference, taking place today in partnership with the Financial Sector Conference. With 2022 shaping up to be a tough year for the global economy the event sought to analyze Saudi Arabia’s economic performance and its future strategies.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Mr Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the event focused on “The Institutionalization of Investment and Finance”. It provided a platform for senior policy makers, financiers and investors to network and exchange ideas while addressing a range of issues.

These included the discussion of topics such as: “Saudi Arabia’s economy in the context of the global macro outlook”, “ESG and climate change: Does ESG matter in Saudi?”, “The institutionalisation of the real estate market – housing, logistics, tourism, hospitality and revitalisation of REITS”, “The digitalisation of financial services and what Saudi’s banking sector might look like in three years’ time”, and “The development of venture capital in the Kingdom”.

H.E. Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan delivered the event’s opening welcome address, calling attention to the Kingdom’s growth as a global hub of innovation and investment. Looking to the future, the conference also explored the Kingdom’s road to recovery, spotlighting new economic initiatives — launched in the wake of COVID-19 — to safeguard the nation’s development.

These programs and opportunities were explored over the course of the day in keynote interviews and one-to-ones with H.E. Mr. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipality, Rural Affairs and Housing, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Renée McGowan, President, Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), Mercer; H.E. Mr. Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman, Capital Market Authority (CMA); and Hani Al-Medaini, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi National Debt Management Center.

H.E. Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said that: “hosting this important event comes in conjunction with continuing to reap more positive results from the comprehensive reforms that our country has witnessed over the past years achieving the objectives of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030." He noted that "in spite of the several challenges the world has faced over the past few years, the Saudi economy has emerged stronger than ever, as the non-oil economy grew by 5.4% in the second quarter of 2022 in real terms compared to the same period in the previous year.” H.E. Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority, which is Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference’s supporting body, said: “Saudi Arabia has emerged from the COVID19 pandemic with better and more improved performance than most countries. While the world's economies are witnessing a decline in their economic activity, Saudi Arabia is witnessing major economic growth as projections indicate that the Kingdom's economy will expand at a rate of 7.6% in the current world, making it among the top 10 growing economies during 2022. This is a great indication that the Kingdom is on track with its plans, as this swift economic development will enable Saudi Arabia in achieving its vision of being within the 15 largest economies in the world by 2030.

To achieve these ambitious goals, it is necessary to build new sectors, which require intensifying investment rates in the national economy. For the first time, we are witnessing the transformation of the Kingdom from an exporter of funds to an importer of funds. Therefore, the Kingdom has launched various national programs and initiatives during the past period, which will promote investment in the local economy. This coincided with the opening of the Saudi stock market to foreign investors and its inclusion in global indices, which led to the value of foreign investments in the Saudi market reaching more than 350 billion by mid-2022.” H.E. Majed Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipality, Rural Affairs, and Housing, said: “Our main goal is to provide the necessary supply to the market, we intend to tackle such challenge by offering large numbers of new housing projects from government land.” The Lead Sponsors of the conference are: Citi, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, Gulf International Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi Tadawul Group, Standard Chartered and The Financial Academy. Capital Market Authority is the Supporting Body. Colliers will serve as a Lead Sponsor & Real Estate Advisory.

The conference’s Co-Sponsors are: Alinma Bank, Alkhair Capital, BLOMInvest, HSBC, KAMCO Invest, Mercer and Saudi Real Estate Company. Knight Frank has been announced as the event’s knowledge partner, Derayah Financial is an associate sponsor and Argaam as its digital sponsor. Sidra Capital will serve as an exhibitor and BCA Research as a Research Partner. CNBC Arabia is the Official Broadcast Partner.

-Ends-

About Euromoney

Euromoney Conferences is the world’s leading organiser of events for capital markets and investment professionals. We have almost 50 years’ experience connecting companies and governments with the financial institutions that support their growth.

At our events, we aim to identify and explain the latest trends in global financial markets, on the one hand, but also act as impartial forums for the rigorous exchange of ideas, on the other. This is in addition to their value as independent venues where people can make new connections and forge profitable business relationships.

Since the 1970s, we’ve held events in over 60 countries that have attracted the most senior figures from business, finance and government – both as speakers and delegates.

The conference business was born out of our sister publication Euromoney magazine.

We inform, we explain, we connect.

For media inquiries, please contact:

0552127485