Sharjah: The inaugural edition of the "Al Dhaid Honey Festival" has been officially opened by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club.

Organised by SCCI, the festival brings together honey enthusiasts and beekeepers with the participation of over 70 exhibitors. It also features a diverse array of competitions, entertainment activities, and opportunities for attendees to sample and acquire premium-quality honey. The event takes place at Expo Al Dhaid and runs until December 7.

The festival's opening ceremony was attended by several members of the Sharjah Chamber’s Board of Directors, alongside H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at the Chamber, and Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Honey Festival and Director of Expo Al Dhaid, as well as other key officials from the Sharjah Chamber and Expo Al Dhaid.

Following the inauguration, attendees toured the festival’s various stands and pavilions, where they explored the various types and varieties of honey on display, including those presented by the participating productive families. They also engaged in discussions with beekeepers about the significance of beekeeping and honey production sector and its role in achieving sustainable development.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to organise a series of annual trade exhibitions that aim to drive sustainable development and stimulate investments in key sectors such as agriculture and beekeeping.

These efforts are designed to create new employment opportunities, advance local industries, and foster economic and social growth. The Al Dhaid Honey Festival serves as a ideal platform for local producers to improve their product quality, promote the excellence of Emirati honey, and access new regional and international markets.

It also aims to educate consumers about different types of honey, encouraging them to support local products, thereby attracting more investments and highlighting the promising opportunities in this growing sector.

For his part, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji asserted that the festival plays a vital role in boosting the local economy and promoting the UAE's deep-rooted heritage associated with beekeeping and honey production.

From a social perspective, the festival fosters community engagement, offering attendees the chance to explore diverse honey varieties, learn about its production methods, and embrace healthier lifestyles through natural honey consumption, in addition to raising awareness of honey’s nutritional and health benefits.

Additionally, the festival's competitions motivate beekeepers to produce high-quality local honey that can compete in the market. Moreover, the event features workshops and training programmes designed to familiarise beekeepers with advanced beekeeping techniques and technologies, providing a strategic platform for marketing their products and building connections with traders and consumers alike.

The Al Dhaid Honey Festival features a range of competitions and valuable cash prizes designed to encourage beekeepers to excel and innovate in producing the finest honey. These include contests for the Best Sidr Honey, the Best Honeycomb, the Best Samar Honey, and the Best Crystallized Honey.

The festival aims to highlight the artistry and excellence of local honey production, support beekeepers, and promote the local honey industry. It also aims to educate the public on the health and nutritional benefits of honey while fostering stronger connections between producers and consumers.

Participation in the Liquid Honey Competition requires beekeepers to provide 2 kilograms of honey, divided into two identical samples of the same quality and specifications—one for display and the other for chemical analysis.

The samples must also be presented in smooth, transparent glass jars or containers with metallic lids, cylindrical in shape, and free from any labels or distinctive markings. The containers and their lids should be clean, filled with honey, leaving a small gap at the top. The honey must be free of defects, impurities, and crystallization, maintaining consistency and a natural appearance.

As for the Honeycomb Competition, beekeepers must provide two intact and uncut honeycomb frames- one for display and the other for chemical analysis. The honeycombs should be enclosed in cylindrical containers with transparent tops and bottoms, free from any labels or identifying marks. The cleanliness of the containers must be thoroughly ensured.

To evaluate the quality of honey in the competitions, samples of liquid honey and honeycomb will undergo various tests, including moisture content, sucrose, glucose, fructose, and hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) levels. Generous cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in each competition across five top-ranking positions.

The quality assessment for the honey competitions will involve testing liquid honey and honeycomb samples for parameters such as moisture content, sucrose, glucose, fructose, and hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) levels. Financial rewards will be granted to the top five winners in each competition category.

The Al Dhaid Honey Festival hosts a honey market open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM, providing visitors with the opportunity to purchase premium honey over a five-day period. The event also includes a range of activities, including competitions, workshops, and informative lectures aimed at spreading knowledge and raising awareness about beekeeping and honey production.

