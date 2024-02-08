2024 edition launches five expert-led Masterclasses on a broad spectrum of industry-focused topics

This edition debuts Arab Youth Aviation and Travel Forum to nurture the next generation of industry leaders in the region

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Inspirational leaders representing the most forward-thinking industry stakeholders of the air travel industry will offer a deep dive into the breakthrough concepts and disruptive technologies defining the future of aviation as the 11th Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) opens its doors on February 27 at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, under the theme, ‘Exploring the Future of Travel’.

In the presence of a distinguished gathering of thought-leaders, innovators, and industry experts, leading regional and global players in the aviation and tourism industry will headline insightful keynote addresses and participate in interactive panel discussions that call for setting new industry benchmarks to ensure the continued development of a safe, efficient, and sustainable aviation sector.

The 11th Arab Aviation Summit will mark the debut of a series of expert-led Masterclasses to equip participants with advanced knowledge and understanding on a broad spectrum of industry-focused topics. This edition will also foster leadership and innovation among the future workforce at the debut Arab Youth Aviation and Travel Forum, organised in strategic partnership with Airbus and the World Sustainable Development Fund. Aimed at bridging gaps for young professionals and entrepreneurs through partnerships, internships, and collaborative projects, the Forum will facilitate dialogue between industry leaders, academia, and youth, and build innovative thinking and problem-solving skills among youth. Featuring networking accelerator sessions and a special training arena, the Forum will also connect skilled candidates with leading organisations for recruitment opportunities.

Top aviation industry decision makers including Julia Simpson, President & CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council; Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General, Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO); H.E Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President Africa & Middle East, International Air Transport Association (IATA); and will lead discussions on inspiring global trends and the current state and future of aviation in the Arab world. In addition, industry stalwarts including Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, and Tero Taskila, CEO of BEOND Airlines, will provide valuable insights on the innovative trends shaping development and investments of the industry.

Another highlight of the Summit this year is a panel discussion on airline development and investments in the Arab world. Tariq Al Ghaziri, Deputy CEO, AviLease, will lead discussions on the sector’s rise as a key pillar of growth for countries in the region. Mounir Kuzbari, Co-CEO, Novus Aviation Capital; Firoz Tarapore, CEO, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE); and Steve Rimmer, CEO, Altavair L.P., will join the discussions on the priorities and path forward for the region’s aviation hubs. The session will be moderated by Laura Mueller, Content Director and Aviation Finance Industry Chair, Airfinance Journal.

Through interactive learning activities, case studies, and real-world examples, 30 pre-registered participants at each 90-minute Masterclass will be equipped with detailed analysis and comprehensive overview of the topic in discussion.

Hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, AAS 2024 is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, BEOND Airlines, T3 Aviation Academy, and others.

