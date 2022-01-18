Abu Dhabi, UAE : Enova, the regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, today announced its expansion into Turkey with the signing of its latest contract with Munzur Su. The expansion will see Enova securing new contracts and opening a new office as a part of its growing regional operations.

Enova’s expansion follows a successful year, with new EPC, Solar, and FM contracts including a long-term commitment with Dubai Metro aligning with Road & Transport Authority (RTA) and public health regulations. Enova has also signed with TECOM Group – a member of Dubai Holding, and Tarshid in Saudi Arabia along with existing contract renewals. Enova’s regional growth has been accelerated by the increased adoption of the energy services company model in the GCC and beyond, with companies financing their energy management strategy through the savings that they achieve.

Commenting on the expansion, Renaud Capris, CEO at Enova, said “2021 was a successful year for Enova with 35 new contracts being signed and executed, a clear-cut indication of our momentum. Enova continues this consistent commercial and geographical growth with the award of new contracts and renewed projects in the region. Fueled by the growing demand in the Middle East and Turkey, our expansion into this new region is the next step and we at Enova are ready to start this new journey. We are also anticipating further growth in 2022, with overall year-on-year double digit growth rates.”

Enova specializes in providing its clients with comprehensive and performance-based energy and facilities management solutions, paving the way to achieve financial, operational, and environmental targets. The company functions as an O&M provider, acting as a key enabler of energy efficiency in the industrial sector.

Today, Enova is a market leader in the energy management sector and delivers its services through a number of contracts throughout the region, including UAE, Oman, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, and now Turkey. This is achieved through an innovative business model and frequent staff training sessions. Furthermore, Enova’s digitalization is supported by Hubgrade, a platform which monitors performance against KPIs in real time on a client dashboard through technical analysis, enabling complete transparency for customers.

Enova is taking part in WFES 2022, where it will showcase its integrated energy and facilities management services. The participation will see Enova welcoming customers and partners to its stand, numbered 8308 in Hall 8, from January 17th to 19th 2022.

About Enova

Enova is the regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based Energy and Facilities Management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets. With more than 4,500 highly trained and multi-skilled employees, Enova serves a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors across the region.

Enova was created in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia. Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Veolia is a global leader in optimised resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.

About Veolia

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary

business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020. www.veolia.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 16 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 27 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in a number of markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 300 outlets and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens and 34 Magic Planet family entertainment centres across the region, in addition to iconic leisure and entertainment facilities such as Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai, Dreamscape and Ski Egypt, among others. The Company is parent to the consumer finance company 'Najm', and a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde and LEGO. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

