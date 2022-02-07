PHOTO
Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE and the preferred bank for UAE nationals has launched an Emarati Family Savings Account, tailored to their specific needs and lifestyles.
The customised offering builds on the strong bonds of family and togetherness in the Emarati community by enabling account holders to invite family members to open separate savings accounts with complete privacy and no minimum balance required, under an over-arching family tree account. Account holders can enjoy a range of attractive benefits and tailor-made privileges designed to help them achieve their long-term financial goals and lead an aspirational lifestyle, along with a higher expected profit rate of up to 0.75% p.a. based on family members’ account balances.
The Emarati Family Savings Account can include up to 10 family members who can avail a range of substantial benefits, including the Emarati VISA Signature Credit Card with no membership fee and vouchers worth up to AED 700 for an Emirates Islamic VISA Infinite or Signature Credit Card or AED 300 for the Platinum Credit Card. In addition, cardholders will earn an additional bonus of 15,000 EI SmartMiles on their Emarati VISA Signature Credit Card. Furthermore, account holders will receive a 50% processing discount fee on auto, home and personal finance with a maximum discount of AED 2,500 on home finance.
Commenting on the launch, Farid Al Mulla, Deputy Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to launch the Emarati Family Savings Account, which will provide our UAE national customers access to a world-class banking experience with a host of bespoke advantages. The premium new Savings Account has been curated based on our deep understanding and insight into the banking habits and lifestyles of our Emirati customers. As a home-grown financial institution, we remain committed to providing our Emirati customers with distinctive and innovative solutions that will enable them to fulfil their aspirational needs.”
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.