United Arab Emirates : Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, announced today that it has now reached more than 13,000 UAE students through the company’s Ambassador Programme since its inception in 2019.

EGA’s Ambassador Programme is led by young UAE National engineers and professionals, who discuss with students the practical application of their studies in industry. The objective is to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, all critical fields for the development of the UAE’s industrial economy.

Ambassador Programme sessions have been held at most major universities, including the American University of Sharjah, UAE University, Khalifa University and the Higher Colleges of Technology. EGA’s ambassadors are often graduates of the universities they visit.

At the start of the pandemic, EGA made its Ambassador Programme virtual to support distance learning.

EGA Chief Executive Officer, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, said: “To achieve our bold national industrial development strategy Operation 300bn, it is important that young people who study science, technology, engineering and maths go on to pursue careers in these fields. Some of the best people to inspire these students are their immediate predecessors. I would like to congratulate our young professionals who have educated and mentored more than 13,000 students, far exceeding our initial ambitions for the programme.”

Professor Saud Aldajah, Executive Dean – Faculty of Engineering Technology & Science, Higher Colleges of Technology said: “EGA’s Ambassador Programme events help our students understand the importance of what they are studying for the future development of the country, and how they can apply the skills they are learning in the next stage of their lives. The transition to hosting the seminars virtually was a seamless experience for our students and shows EGA’s commitment to maintaining these high-quality learning sessions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to the virtual sessions, EGA’s Ambassador Programme also hosted an online career fair, which took place in June earlier this year. The interactive sessions provided guidance to students on how to be better prepared for their professional lives and the steps to take to develop their future careers.

As students take a deep dive into their textbooks ahead of the end of the term exam period, EGA is planning to re-commence its Ambassador Programme in January 2022 to engage with new students in the coming year.

Professor Sameer Al-Asheh, of the American University of Sharjah said: “Establishing a strong link between academia and industry is key to filling the significant skills need for Operation 300bn, and we look forward to continuing this important initiative with EGA into 2022.”

A national industrial champion, EGA is a significant employer of graduates of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics related disciplines, employing more than 1,500 professionals in these fields including over 500 UAE Nationals.

