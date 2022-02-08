Over 20 cutting-edge disruptive solutions and products to be showcased

Abu Dhabi – EDGE is marking its second appearance at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX 2022) as the event’s official Strategic Partner, and as the region’s leading advanced technology group for defence and beyond, and as one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

EDGE will showcase over 20 cutting-edge disruptive solutions and products in the areas of autonomous systems and services, and precision-guided systems, at the fifth edition of the event that runs from 21 to 23 February at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Mansour AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of EDGE Group, said: Our key business priorities at EDGE include a dedicated focus on autonomous capabilities, both to strengthen national and regional defence, and further afield to key markets for export. We are constantly seeking additional areas in which we can invest our R&D capabilities and this is reflected in our ability to bring more and more advanced drones, smart munitions and other unmanned systems to market with speed.

“ADASI and HALCON are two of EDGE’s leading companies in this revolutionary sector, and UMEX offers us a unique opportunity to raise our profile, showcase our products to industry stakeholders, and reap the benefits of our collective endeavour to enable a secure future.”

In addition to new launches, EDGE will also display a range of HALCON’s unmanned, precision-guided, systems including the RW-24 loitering munition; Shadow 25 and Shadow 50 UAVs; HUNTER series of drones and tube launchers; the recently launched REACH-S UCAV: and the Remote Control Container System (RCCS). EDGE will also showcase ADASI’s QX series of UAVs; SCORPIO family of UGVs; the GARMOOSHA unmanned aircraft; as well as NIMR’s AJBAN armed robotic vehicle (ARV).

UMEX is the only event in the Middle East dedicated to drones, robots, unmanned systems, and their components. The biennial exhibition and conference attracts international delegations and decision-makers from the defence and aerospace industry, as well as senior officials from key government and private sector entities. UMEX offers EDGE the opportunity to feature their state-of-the-art capabilities and trailblazing solutions, positioning themselves on the leading edge of tomorrow.

Attendees of UMEX can visit EDGE and its participating entities at stand A25.

