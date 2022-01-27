Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Dulsco, an integrated solutions provider and the Official Waste Management Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, recently commissioned its state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility in Dubai. Located at Ras Al Khor, the new recycling processing plant has a capacity of 80,000 tonnes per year and is a key component of the company’s comprehensive environmental solutions offering.

Dulsco’s first manual sorting plant, with a capacity of 40 tonnes per day, was built in 2013 in support of the UAE’s mandate to reduce waste to landfills. However, the plant started exceeding capacity within a few years, necessitating the need for a new facility.

David Stockton, Dulsco CEO, said: “As our first plant started reaching capacity, we commissioned a new state-of-the-art material recycling facility. This facility is not only enabling us to reinvent, reimagine, repurpose, and reuse our customers’ waste, but it is also helping us fulfil our commitment to Expo 2020 to help divert waste from landfill. In addition, it underpins our commitment to sustainability and supports our drive towards achieving a circular economy while supporting clients such as Dubai Municipality, Emaar Hospitality Group and Majid Al Futtaim Group to achieve the same.”

He added: “The establishment of this new plant is perfectly aligned with our mission of creating more sustainable communities across the country, and emphasises our continued environmental commitment to businesses, customers, employees and society.”

The Material Recovery Facility is capable of sorting 240 tonnes of multiple waste streams per day. Waste is separated into different types of dry mixed recycling based on material type before going through various processes, depending on the type of waste. For example, oversized elements are separated from the rest of the feedstock, with the remainder being segregated into different fractions and undersized materials. Product material then runs through a further separation process to recover metals. Following this, plastic and other materials are selected and sorted, with oversized items being sorted during the last stage of the production cycle. Recovered and separated material is then compressed in compact bales and sorted, ready for collection and further recycling.

Dulsco’s Environmental Solutions span the waste services domain, from community and industrial waste collection to recycling, medical and hazardous waste management. With sustainability at the core of its operations, the company continues to invest in different waste management and treatment solutions. It also supports active sustainability awareness programmes in schools, businesses and communities across the UAE.

-Ends-

Contact: Wafa Ahmad

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022