Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGSI), the national company specialized in manufacturing sustainable steel based in Abu Dhabi, announced achieving “Net Zero” at its steel plant in the UAE capital.

This commitment is part of the company’s strategy to enhance environmental responsibility and sustainable manufacturing, said a statement from the company.

AGSI is the largest steel recycling company in the UAE. Its facility produces 600,000 metric tons of steel bars annually from 100% locally sourced steel scrap.

The company’s efforts align with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, particularly in promoting innovation and adopting advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions.

This initiative also supports the strategic goal of achieving net zero by 2050, circular economy targets, and green industries, it added.

On the key achievement, CEO Asam Hussain said: "We continue to take decisive steps to enhance the company’s efforts in green industries by using modern technologies and sustainable steel manufacturing processes, thereby supporting the UAE’s goals for a sustainable economic future."

"We work on strengthening our commitment to environmental, social, and governance practices, ensuring a significant and continuous impact on the steel industry in the UAE and contributing to a positive transformation in the industry. Our net zero emission steel plant is a testament to our commitment to environmental management, supporting the UAE’s vision to become a regional hub for sustainable manufacturing," stated Hussain.

"This enhances the dissemination of our sustainable model in the UAE industrial sector, transferring this experience to other sectors," he added.

The company received the Greenhouse Gas Verification Statement from DNV in 2023, a global leader in auditing, confirming AGSI’s ability to achieve climate neutrality goals.

Additionally, the company became the first steel producer to achieve carbon neutrality in compliance with the international standard PAS2060:2014, certified by DNV.

