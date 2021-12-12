PHOTO
- The first project development and supervision consultancy in Saudi Arabia backed by one of the region’s largest real estate developers.
Riyadh, KSA : Dar Al Arkan and Compass Project Consulting have established a partnership to build one of the most progressive real estate development consultancies in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. For the first time, a leading Saudi developer will be bolstering a regional Project Management Consultancy, enhancing property acquisition, development and supervision offerings.
Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan properties, said: “We are extremely proud of this progressive partnership which brings together two industry leaders who are best in their field. This will allow for Dar Al Arkan to power Compass with expert development insight and the opportunity to reach new heights. Dar Al Arkan will provide development, procurement, business development services for the new partnership.”
Nawfal Khudairy, Chairman of Compass, said: “This strategic partnership is in line with our continued aspirations and will enhance Compass’ offering of developer-led services to its clients. The partnership will allow both parties to work together across the region, end-to-end, bringing in high return on equity and attracting top line projects.”
Luke Somerville, Managing Director of Compass, shared: ‘’With our core values at the epicentre of all we do, evolution in creating a world-class ecosystem of competencies for our clients and Team has led us to choose to partner with Dar Al Arkan, one of the region’s most influential and innovative developers, to further amplify our next growth chapter. With new services, sectors and coverage to be announced in the near future, together, we are building a true cohesive partnership with the aligned vision of enhancing built-environments and ultimately communities.’’
-Ends-
About Dar Al Arkan Properties:
Dar Al Arkan Properties is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan real estate development, a 26-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan plays is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan Properties focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint to Dubai and Bosnia. www.daralarkan.com
About Compass:
With regional coverage and multi-sector expertise, Compass offers clients fully tailored project development solutions that can take an initial concept all the way through to construction completion and handover, with continued support. Well respected within the construction, fit-out, engineering and design industries, Compass provides a high quality, value for money turn-key project consulting service to clients of all sizes. Compass acts on client’s behalf to lead teams of consultants, stakeholders, contractors and suppliers to intelligently overcome risks and constraints, and deliver quality projects on time and within budget. Recently prestigious accolades include Project Manager of the Year, Construction Week KSA 2021, and Project Management Company of the Year, Middle East Consultants Awards 2020. www.compass-pc.com
For more information:
ASDA'A BCW
Mohammed AlMaskati | Iman Ahmed
mohammed.almaskati@bcw-global.com | iman.ahmed@bcw-global.com
www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.