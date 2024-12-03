Muscat: The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a social initiative of The Zubair Corporation, recently participated in the Entrepreneurship Forum hosted by the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) in Shinas. Organised in collaboration with the Department of Small and Medium Enterprises Development in North Al Batinah Governorate, the three-day forum carried the theme ‘Innovation for a Sustainable Future’ and featured various initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs.

The event was inaugurated under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Hamdan Al Hajri, Wali of Shinas, and attended by Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Assistant President of UTAS Shinas, alongside prominent officials from multiple sectors.

The forum’s objectives included fostering awareness of entrepreneurship’s significance, equipping participants with essential skills through workshops, and nurturing creativity, innovation, and a competitive spirit among students. Zubair EDC’s participation underscored its commitment to collaborating with educational institutions to develop the youth sector and inspire innovation, aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s goals of advancing entrepreneurship and youth development.

Hilal Al Siyabi, Head of Business Services Support at The Zubair Corporation, remarked "Since its inception over a decade ago, Zubair EDC has consistently engaged with educational institutions across Oman, delivering workshops and offering expert guidance to support student entrepreneurs and their innovative business ventures."

Echoing this sentiment, Iman Al Rubaie, Lecturer at UTAS Shinas, noted:

"The partnership with Zubair EDC has enriched our Entrepreneurship Forum, providing attendees with valuable insights and fostering collaboration between academia and the business sector. Initiatives like this play a pivotal role in empowering young minds to achieve their professional aspirations."

The forum also featured the Entrepreneurs Exhibition, showcasing projects by business owners, student entrepreneurs, artisans, and home-based ventures, along with contributions from entities supporting entrepreneurship.

About Zubair Enterprises Development Centre

The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a growth initiative under The Zubair Corporation, was established in 2014. The centre highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.

