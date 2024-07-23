Beirut, Lebanon: ZEEKR, the renowned premium electric vehicle brand, officially launched in Beirut, Lebanon, in partnership with IMPEX. The grand opening event took place on July 18th at the new Impex and ZEEKR showroom located in the Dadour Building on Zalka Seaside Road.

The launch event commenced with a ceremony, marking the official inauguration of the state-of-the-art showroom. ZEEKR Regional Managing Director Cannon Wang and IMPEX Vice Chairman and General Manager Farid Homsi delivered keynote speeches, highlighting the significance of this milestone for both companies and the Lebanese automotive market followed by an exciting unveiling of both premium ZEEKR models.

The event featured an impressive 3D mapping display and special exhibits dedicated to the ZEEKR X model and the ZEEKR 001 model, offering guests an exclusive preview of ZEEKR’s cutting-edge electric vehicles. Attendees included media representatives, local influencers, VIPs, and government officials, ensuring extensive media coverage and a vibrant celebration of ZEEKR’s debut in Lebanon.

The ZEEKR Mena Regional Team demonstrated its deep care for future customers and the growing EV enthusiast community by taking the opportunity of the launch event to engage in deep discussions with thought leaders, local representatives, media, and government officials. These conversations centered around the future of electric mobility, sustainable transportation solutions, and ZEEKR’s commitment to driving innovation in the automotive sector.

Executive Statements

Farid Samir Homsi, Vice Chairman & General Manager of IMPEX, shared his enthusiasm for the launch: “We are excited to partner with ZEEKR and bring their innovative and premium electric vehicles to Lebanon. This collaboration not only represents a significant advancement in our local automotive market but also underscores our commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology. The transition from traditional engines to electric powertrains marks a transformative era for our industry and for IMPEX.”

Cannon Wang, MENA Regional Managing Director of ZEEKR, emphasized ZEEKR‘s dedication to customer satisfaction: “At ZEEKR, we are dedicated to ensuring that our Lebanese customers experience the pinnacle of premium electric mobility. We are committed to providing a hands-on, immersive experience that showcases the exceptional quality and innovation of our vehicles. Our entry into Lebanon signifies more than just introducing new vehicles; it embodies our commitment to ushering in a new era of sustainable and luxurious transportation solutions in Lebanon’s electric mobility sector.”

Vehicle Models

Lebanese consumers now have access to two exceptional Zeekr models:

ZEEKR 001: This premium shooting brake offers an impressive driving range of up to 620 kilometers on a single charge and features rapid charging capabilities, allowing a 10% to 80% charge in just 30 minutes with a 200kW DC charger. With 544HP, all-wheel drive, and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.8 seconds, the ZEEKR 001 combines performance with elegance.

Standard: 51,900$ / Premium:57,000$ / Flagship: 62,000$ (all prices are excluding VAT)

ZEEKR X: Designed for urban living and adventure, this compact SUV provides a driving range of up to 440 kilometers and can charge from 0% to 80% in under 29 minutes with a 150kW DC charger. The ZEEKR X features a dual motor with 428HP all-wheel drive and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, making it both versatile and stylish.

Premium: 39,900$ / Flagship: 45,000$ (all prices are excluding VAT)

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X showcases Zeekr's commitment to pushing the boundaries of premium electric vehicle technology. Each model integrates state-of-the-art battery systems and precision-engineered electric motors, delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency. These vehicles exemplify ZEEKR's dedication to blending luxury with sustainable mobility, setting new standards in the automotive industry.

Service and Support

IMPEX and ZEEKR want to ensure a seamless ownership experience for their customers with:

Periodical Maintenance: Scheduled annually or every 20,000 kilometers, covering inspections, software updates, battery health checks, and more.

Body Shop Insurance Coverage: Expert repairs for insurance claims, from minor fixes to major collision restorations.

Emergency Technical Support: 24/7 assistance for immediate vehicle issues, ensuring prompt resolutions.

Warranty: 5 Years / 120,000 kilometres* on Vehicle and 8 Years / 160,000 kilometres* on Powertrain System (*whichever comes first)

These services are designed to keep your ZEEKR vehicle running smoothly and maintain your peace of mind. Impex goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction extends beyond the purchase of ZEEKR vehicles. The company boasts a service center staffed by expert technicians well-versed in electric vehicle technology, ensuring unmatched support for ZEEKR owners. Impex also ensures that spare parts are readily available for the upcoming models, enhancing the ownership experience.

About ZEEKR

Zeekr is a global premium electric mobility technology brand under the Geely Holding Group, dedicated to creating an integrated user ecosystem with innovation at its core. Utilizing Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), Zeekr develops advanced battery technologies, electric motors, and vehicle systems. The brand upholds values of equality, diversity, and sustainability, striving to become a leading mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates R&D centers in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai, with a strong emphasis on innovation and design. Since the delivery of its first vehicle in October 2021, Zeekr has sold over 260,000 units, including models like the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, Zeekr 009 Grand, Zeekr X, and Zeekr 007 sedan. The brand has ambitious plans to expand into European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets over the next five years.

About IMPEX

Established in 1957, IMPEX is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation in the Lebanese automotive market. Representing brands such as Cadillac, Chevrolet, ZEEKR, and Isuzu, IMPEX is dedicated to providing an exceptional car-buying and ownership experience. The company’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its state-of-the-art service center and comprehensive parts sales support.

For more information about Zeekr and IMPEX, please visit www.zeekr.com.lb.