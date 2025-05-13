Dubai: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unilever General Trading (UGT) LLC, establishing a strategic partnership to advance Emirati talent in the private sector. The agreement aims to set up a strategic framework for cooperation focused on employment opportunities, upskilling and fostering innovation among the Emirati youth, in line with Dubai’s human capital development goals.

The agreement contributes to the broader objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), both of which prioritise sustainable economic growth, youth empowerment and increased private sector participation in national development. It further supports the federal Emiratisation strategy by generating relevant roles for UAE nationals in leading global organisations.

Under the framework of the MoU, both parties will collaborate strategically to support the development and employment of Emirati talent through joint initiatives that promote national talent acquisition, enhance training programmes and facilitate knowledge transfer.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of EHRDC, said: “This strategic partnership with a globally renowned private sector leader like Unilever represents a pivotal step in advancing our national talent agenda. It reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati professionals and equipping them with essential skills needed to thrive in dynamic, innovation-driven industries. Through this MoU, we are not only creating meaningful employment pathways but also reinforcing Dubai’s vision of building a resilient, future-ready workforce that drives sustainable economic growth.”

Shazia Syed, Head of Arabia and GM PC Unilever PTAB, said: “We are honoured to partner with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council and support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by elevating Emirati talent in the private sector and building a robust, adaptable local talent pool.

This MoU underscores our commitment to the sustainable development of local talent, exemplified by our ongoing 'U4YOU' graduate program, which prepares local talent for future leadership roles and is supported by the fact that we currently employ a growing number of Emiratis across various functions.”

Furthermore, a key pillar of this collaboration is Unilever’s graduate programme, ‘U4YOU’, which was launched in 2022. Offered at the 1C level, the programme provides Emirati graduates a two-year rotational experience across various key business operations such as supply chain management, marketing, finance and customer development. The programme also includes tailored coaching and upskilling sessions, with a medium-term goal of retaining top-performing Emirati graduates by facilitating potential promotion to the 1D level upon completion.

The MoU between EHRDC and Unilever marks a major step forward in public-private partnership to equip Emiratis with the skills, experience and confidence to thrive in the future economy. Additionally, it contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a regional example for talent development and inclusive economic growth.

