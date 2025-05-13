The Demo Day hosted ten startups including P-Vita, Jadeed, Hyvegeo, Mozna, Agrona, Leedana, Coral, Nadeera, Carbelim, and Bochra.Neptune

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Catalyst, the region’s pioneering CleanTech investment fund and accelerator, a joint venture between Masdar City and bp, hosted its Demo Day at Masdar City, spotlighting breakthrough innovation and a dynamic cohort of startups poised to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

The event brought together an audience of visionary entrepreneurs, climate investors, policy leaders, and ecosystem enablers, in line with Catalyst’s mission to advance transformative clean technologies and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals.

Ten startups including P-Vita, Jadeed, Hyvegeo, Mozna, Agrona, Leedana, Coral, Nadeera, Carbelim, and Bochra.Neptune delivered compelling live pitches, presenting innovations that address critical environmental challenges through scalable, impact-driven business models. These solutions span sectors such as sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, waste management, and advanced materials.

The program also featured a panel discussion led by experts who provided key insights into the evolving ClimateTech investment landscape, highlighting the growing opportunities and challenges for startups in the region.

The tangible impact is further demonstrated by recent investments from second fund launched by the Catalyst during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2025. Earlier this week, the Catalyst awarded $100,000 each to three startups – AED Energy, Solumar, and Batsand – in recognition of their innovative solutions.

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar City, commented: "Catalyst’s Demo Day is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the UAE’s sustainability ambitions. The startups we witnessed today represent the kind of bold thinking and practical innovation needed to create a truly sustainable future. We are proud to host these changemakers in Masdar City as they pursue their journey to scale.”

Swethal Kumar, Managing Director of Catalyst, added: "At Catalyst, we are committed to empowering early-stage CleanTech ventures with the tools, network, and investment they need to succeed. Demo Day is a pivotal moment for our graduating cohort, and a reflection of how collaboration across sectors can fast-track innovation and deliver measurable climate impact. Masdar City continues to be the ideal launchpad for these pioneering startups, providing the environment they need to thrive and make a lasting difference."

Salem Bin Ashoor, bp UAE Executive Director and Head of Country, said: "The Catalyst Demo Day exemplifies our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals. The startups showcased at the event are not only pioneering solutions to some of the most pressing environmental challenges but are also setting the stage for a sustainable future across the region."

Catalyst’s strategic relationships with its partners, investors, and the broader innovation community has enabled it to deliver on its mission of accelerating impactful CleanTech solutions that can help reshape industries for a net-zero future. To date, Catalyst has invested in 10 startup from its first fund, helping them scale their climate-focused innovations across the emirate.