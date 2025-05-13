Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently entered into a partnership with Ana Concierge Services to provide its business community with seamless access to premium, personalised concierge solutions. The partnership was finalised through a signing ceremony at Compass Coworking Centre by RAKEZ VAS Director Kutyba Al Issa and Ana Concierge Services Founder and CEO Soumeya Ghenam.

As part of the agreement, Ana Concierge will be offering tailored support in areas such as business travel arrangements, executive event coordination, and daily lifestyle management. The new service, branded as Ras Al Khaimah Concierge, is designed to meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs, executives, and investors seeking efficiency, comfort, and trusted support.

The concierge offering spans a range of premium services including relocation assistance, VIP travel and transport arrangements, wellness programmes, exclusive event access, and comprehensive business solutions such as banking and corporate advisory support. Whether setting up a business, relocating, or enhancing everyday experiences, RAKEZ clients now have direct access to expert assistance to simplify their journeys and elevate their lifestyles.

Soumeya said, “This partnership with RAKEZ represents an important milestone in our mission to support decision makers, entrepreneurs and investors through personalised concierge services. Our role is to simplify their daily lives so they can focus on their growth while enjoying a smooth, balanced and secure environment. We believe that Ras Al Khaimah is the place where high standards and quality of life exist in harmony, and we are proud to contribute to that vision.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we are always exploring ways to enrich our clients’ experience. Our partnership with Ana Concierge Services reflects this dedication, offering entrepreneurs, executives, and investors the personalised support they need to focus on what matters most — growing their businesses while enjoying a well-rounded lifestyle in Ras Al Khaimah. As one of the safest and most welcoming places in the world, the emirate offers a unique blend of quality living, strong connectivity, and world-class infrastructure, making it an ideal home for a diverse community of people who come to live, work, and play. The new service is a natural extension of that environment making RAKEZ more than a business hub — a holistic destination where ambition and quality of life go hand in hand.”

The introduction of Ras Al Khaimah Concierge highlights RAKEZ’s continued efforts to enhance the client journey with thoughtfully curated solutions that blend business convenience with the lifestyle advantages of one of the region’s most dynamic and inclusive destinations.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.