​​​​​DOHA, QATAR – Artemis Education, a growing private international schools’ group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education, announced, today, a strategic partnership with CodiPlay, a global edtech platform that empowers students to master the fundamentals of programming, robotics, and digital thinking through immersive, AI-powered experiences.

CodiPlay is redefining the way digital skills are taught in classrooms, helping young learners grasp key programming concepts, while building algorithmic thinking and pattern recognition. Through an engaging mobile-first platform, the platform offers a structured progression of digital skills — from understanding algorithms, sequences, and loops, to mastering real-world programming languages like Python, Scratch, and C++. Learners can also engage in hands-on experiences via robotics kits, bridging the gap between theory and innovation.

By integrating CodiPlay into the curriculum, Artemis Education reinforces its commitment to delivering an outstanding, future-focused education, where understanding digital tools and being comfortable with technology are crucial to the educational journey. This collaboration significantly enhances students' opportunities to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy from an early age, preparing them to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

"At Artemis Education, we are building schools that prepare young people for the real world," said Niall Brennan, CEO of Artemis Education. "Our partnership with CodiPlay strengthens our curriculum with practical digital skills and innovative learning experiences that reflect the future our students are growing into."

“In the 21st century, digital skills are not optional — they are the new literacy. At CodiPlay, we are building a full ecosystem to equip every child, regardless of geography, with the tools to succeed in a world shaped by technology. This partnership with Artemis Education is not just about teaching code — it’s about preparing a generation to lead, create, and thrive in the digital age,” said Zhanadil Taldybayev, CEO and Founder of CodiPlay.

This partnership will make CodiPlay’s platform accessible to all students across Artemis schools in the Middle East and Europe, embedding coding and robotics into everyday classroom learning.

CodiPlay is already present in over 1200 schools, across 13 countries and recently secured $9 million in Series A funding to support its global expansion, particularly in the MENA region. Notably, CodiPlay is recognized as a Digital Public Good (DPG) by UNICEF, affirming its alignment with international standards for open, inclusive, and accessible educational technology.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lauren Fryer, Head of Marketing, Artemis Education: lauren.fryer@artemis-education.com

About Artemis Education:

Artemis Education is a growing private international schools’ group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education.

We deliver incredible, whole-child education focusing on academic rigour, and the accredited curricula we offer are enriched by dynamic extracurricular experiences. We concentrate on universal values, individual growth, and holistic development to enable children to realise their full potential, build resilience, and become responsible citizens of the world.

Our schools combine best-in-class staff, inspirational facilities, and innovative use of technology that enhances the effectiveness of our teaching. We design the majority of our schools from the ground up, building new-generation campuses. Sustainability metrics are at the core of the design of our facilities and how we operate.

We have an ambitious programme to meet the growing demand from parents seeking a high-quality, international education in Europe and the Middle East.

www.artemis-education.com

About CodiPlay

CodiPlay offers a mobile app designed to teach coding fundamentals in a fun, interactive way. It supports programming languages like Python, Scratch, and C++, and uses gamified lessons to help children grasp key concepts such as algorithms, loops, and conditional logic. The app also enables users to simulate and build real-world IoT projects directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need for a computer.

Notes to the editor:

CodiPlay offers a unique mobile-first approach, allowing students to learn coding concepts and even simulate IoT projects directly on their smartphones. Key features include: