Q Developments is set to host a major Padel tournament at its flagship project, Q North, located in Sidi Abdelrahman on Egypt’s North Coast. The tournament will take place from July 20 to July 26, 2025, in collaboration with Egypt Padel Tour and SR Padel, marking the first event of its kind and scale to be held at the project.

The tournament is expected to attract between 100 to 150 teams, with approximately 500 participants ranging in age from 12 to 60, making it one of the largest summer padel tournaments in Egypt this year.

The event will be held at Q Arena, a dedicated sports facility within Q North. Q Arena features two state-of-the-art padel courts, a fully equipped indoor gymnasium (Fit-hub), and a multipurpose event area — offering the perfect environment for competition, fitness, and entertainment all in one space.

This initiative reflects Q Developments’ commitment to supporting youth and sports activities, and to offering a well-rounded recreational experience within its developments. Q North is the one of the company’s eminent projects, envisioned with a modern, holistic approach that combines smart design with high-quality services. Through partnerships with specialized sister companies, Q Developments delivers a unique real estate product tailored to the aspirations of Egypt’s growing middle and upper-middle classes.

The architectural design of Q North emphasizes privacy and comfort, with 80% of the residential units built as low-rise structures of just two floors, while the rest do not exceed three floors. In partnership with global leader Crystal Lagoons, the project includes 18,000 square meters of swimmable lagoons visible from all units. These feature 7,600 meters of internal beachfront and consume 50 times less energy than traditional swimming pools — all without the use of chemicals.

Additionally, Q Developments has partnered with global hospitality leader Accor to bring the first Novotel hotel to Egypt’s North Coast, offering 240 rooms and suites. This strengthens Q North’s positioning as a premium destination that combines upscale living with world-class leisure and hospitality experiences.