Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) held a seminar to introduce the ‘Documenting the Legacy of Sheikh Rashid’ project. This project aims to document the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s key role in Dubai's development and his major contributions to sectors like the economy, education, tourism, and healthcare. The seminar took place at the headquarters of Akhbar El-Youm Publishing House in Cairo, Egypt.

The seminar was held in the presence of His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, alongside a distinguished group of senior journalists, media professionals, and university professors from Egypt. The session was moderated by Dr. Khaled Azab, who highlighted Dubai as a center of intellect, knowledge, and cultural progress, rather than just a city known for its skyscrapers.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb said: “We are deeply proud of Dubai, its heritage, its history, and its enduring legacy, which reflect its continuous journey of development and modernization across various fields since the honorable Maktoum family took leadership. Today, Dubai is a thriving center for trade and entrepreneurship and hosts the region’s largest international exhibition center. At MBRF, we find inspiration in the vision and achievements of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and remain dedicated to the path set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose leadership continues to propel nation-building, comprehensive progress, and sustainable development.”

During the seminar, Mahmoud Bassiouni, Editor-in-Chief of Akhbar El-Youm, highlighted the journey of the late Sheikh Rashid while acknowledging Dubai's tangible achievements. Meanwhile, Dr. Mohamed Afifi, Professor of History, noted that Dubai is a historic place that has transformed into an industrial city. He also suggested establishing a chair named after the late Sheikh Rashid at one of Egypt’s universities.

Furthermore, Dr. Mohamed Showman, Dean of the Faculty of Media and Mass Communication at El Shorouk Academy, suggested creating a drama that depicts the life of Sheikh Rashid. Dr. Mohamed El-Baz emphasized the importance of sharing Sheikh Rashid’s lasting legacy with future generations through an exclusive documentary series. Meanwhile, Dr. Mahmoud Hussein, known as the Dean of Translators, highlighted the value of applying Sheikh Rashid’s approach in youth development to enhance their skills and foster a sense of belonging to Dubai.

The seminar wrapped up with remarks from journalist Mohamed Kandil, famously known as the ‘Sinbad of Journalism,’ who shared his impressions of Dubai from his first visit in 1995. He expressed great admiration for the city’s impressive achievements, calling it the ‘Arab Hong Kong.’ He also hoped that other Arab cities would follow Dubai's example in reaching success, development, progress, and prosperity.