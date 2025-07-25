Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As part of the Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum held in Damascus under the patronage of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Etihad Salam Telecom Company (“Salam”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Communications and Technology in the Syrian Arab Republic. The agreement aims to develop Syria’s digital infrastructure and expand access to high-quality telecommunications services.

The MoU outlines plans to explore establishing IP Points of Presence (IP Nodes PoPs) in Damascus and Aleppo, enabling Salam to provide high-reliability local and international Tier-1 connectivity. This will support the broader goals of digital transformation and technological development in Syria. Salam’s participation in the forum underscores its commitment to enhancing regional digital and knowledge integration and applying global best practices in telecommunications and ICT. Since 2005, the company has leveraged its experience and achievements to solidify its leadership in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East.

During his speech at the forum, His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih highlighted the collaborative efforts between Saudi Arabia and Syria in telecommunications and ICT. He also extended his gratitude to His Excellency Abdulsalam Haykal, Minister of Communications and Technology in Syria, for maintaining close dialogue with Saudi companies. He stated: “Our joint efforts aim to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities and develop advanced systems in programming, artificial intelligence, data centres, and educational academies in Syria. The estimated value of these investment agreements is approximately SAR 4 billion.”

Commenting on the occasion, Abdullah AlRufaidi, Vice President of Wholesale and Carrier Relations at Salam, said: “Our participation in the forum reflects Salam’s commitment to advancing regional cooperation, innovation, and digital transformation. By drawing on our successful business model in Saudi Arabia, we aim to deliver scalable, reliable telecom services that empower Syria’s digital infrastructure and economic growth.”

This initiative aligns with the Kingdom's broader vision to promote regional digital integration, enhance infrastructure readiness, and drive sustainable technological advancement through impactful partnerships. It reflects the leadership's commitment to fostering deeper cooperation with the Syrian Arab Republic, advancing strategic collaborations in technology and economics, and building a foundation for stronger bilateral ties based on innovation and shared development.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.