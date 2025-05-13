Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has announced its participation at the Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference and Exhibition in Jubail, Saudi Arabia on May 14-15, 2025. IFS will spotlight IFS Cloud, it’s industry-specific platform designed for energy, oil & gas, and petrochemical companies that require agility, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience amid evolving global and environmental demands.

The company will highlight its Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) platform, a comprehensive solution that enables organizations manage their assets from capital planning, through operations, to decommissioning. IFS Cloud seamlessly integrates Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Asset Performance Management (APM), and Asset Investment Planning (AIP) into a unified, composable platform that delivers a connected, data-driven view of asset health, risk, and performance.

Speaking on their participation at the event, Vijay Jaswal, Chief Technology Officer APJMEA at IFS, said, “As a part of the vital oil & gas market in the region, IFS is looking forward to our participation in the Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference & Exhibition and showcasing our industry leading solutions. Asset Integrity is no longer just a technical or compliance requirement, it is a strategic enabler for safe, efficient, and sustainable operations. IFS offers a comprehensive set of capabilities to help organizations manage asset performance across the full lifecycle, from design and construction to decommissioning. We aim to continue partnering with Middle East organizations on their journey towards intelligent asset strategies that deliver operational excellence and long-term value.”

Visitors will get to understand key enhancements in the IFS ALM strategy with the integration of Copperleaf, a global leader in decision analytics for asset investment planning. Copperleaf’s advanced capabilities complement IFS’s offering by enabling oil & gas and petrochemical companies to model asset-level risk, evaluate trade-offs, and prioritize investments based on economic value, condition, criticality, and long-term business objectives. This ensures capital is allocated to the projects that deliver the highest value while maintaining asset integrity and reliability.

In addition, IFS will showcase IFS.ai, it’s embedded industrial AI layer that drives intelligent, predictive, and prescriptive maintenance. Through advanced analytics, anomaly detection, and intelligent inspection planning, IFS.ai transforms asset operations from reactive to proactive by enhancing reliability, safety, and sustainability while aligning with broader ESG goals.

Unlike traditional point solutions, IFS offers the only composable ALM platform that unifies EAM, ERP, FSM, AIP, Copperleaf decision analytics, and Industrial AI. This eliminates inefficiencies, accelerates strategic decision-making, and ensures assets are operated and maintained at optimal performance focused on safely, sustainably, and profitably.

By embedding AI-driven insights and value-based investment prioritization directly into operations, IFS empowers oil & gas and petrochemical companies to predict failures, optimize capital planning, and orchestrate field service with intelligent scheduling—ultimately maximizing uptime, extending asset life, and delivering stronger returns across the entire asset lifecycle.

Thomas Heckmann, Senior Director – Solution Consulting at IFS will be speaking at a special session on ‘Enhancing Asset Reliability and Integrity Through Embedded AI’ on May 14 and discuss IFS.ai and share it’s TotalEnergies customer success to illustrate the real-world impact of IFS’s embedded AI capabilities. He will also be a part of the ‘Enhancing Accuracy and Reliability with Advanced NDT and NDE Techniques’ panel discussion with other industry experts to explore how advanced techniques, data analytics, and AI are reshaping the future of non-destructive testing and inspection in the Oil & Gas sector.

Senior executives from IFS will be available to discuss the IFS solutions and offerings on both days at Booth 5 and 8.

