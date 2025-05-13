Qualys has announced the expansion of its invite-only managed Risk Operations Center (mROC) Partner Alliance with seven new global partners, including Teksalah from the Middle East.

This marks a significant step forward in Qualys’ mission to build a robust Risk Operations Center (ROC) ecosystem making business-aligned cyber risk management more accessible, actionable, and measurable for organizations worldwide.

Built on the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk™ Management Platform, the ROC framework consolidates risk signals across an organization's digital footprint into a single pane of glass. It enables Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), cyber risk quantification, and risk remediation, empowering CISOs to translate cyber risk into business terms, ensure audit readiness, and build long-term resilience.

The mROC Partner Alliance equips partners to drive growth by delivering enhanced Qualys-powered ROC services that transform how enterprises measure, manage, and reduce cyber risk. The expanded roster of partners brings world-class expertise to help organizations overcome common cybersecurity challenges such as fragmented tools, disjointed risk response, and limited visibility enabling a proactive approach to managing cyber risk at scale.

“When we introduced the concept of the Risk Operations Center, we knew it had the potential to redefine how organizations manage cyber risk,” said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. “Today, with the launch of our inaugural global mROC partners, we’re delivering on that vision. This is a major milestone in building a thriving ROC ecosystem—one that helps businesses around the world take control of cyber risk with clarity, speed, and measurable impact.”

mROC Partners, through a comprehensive suite of risk service offerings, play a critical role in Qualys’ mission to make cyber risk management easier to adopt, more practical to implement, and more impactful for organizations globally.

This innovative group of mROC partners has been thoroughly trained and enabled to operate a ROC powered by Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM), delivering comprehensive managed risk services. By aggregating and analyzing risk signals from both Qualys and third-party tools, they offer their clients a holistic, business-aligned view of their risk exposure.

"The Teksalah and Qualys partnership is built on a shared vision — to embed a holistic risk-based, proactive approach at the core of enterprise cybersecurity. Through our powerful platforms, intelligent tools, and proven services—covering real-time risk monitoring to effective remediation—we are enabling organizations to manage risk with precision and drive secure innovation. Together, we are transforming our client's cybersecurity from a control function into a catalyst for business growth and resilience,” commented Murali Konasani, CEO, Teksalah.

Interested Qualys partners can sign up to learn more about the mROC Partner Alliance at https://www.qualys.com/partners/managed-risk-operations-center/. Organizations looking to engage an mROC certified partner to build a ROC can find them here.