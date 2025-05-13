Valued at AED 4.7 billion, the project offers a suite of world-class amenities, including a signature Jacob & Co. ceiling art timepiece, the largest of its kind globally.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ohana Development, the leading real estate developer renowned for its luxury properties, has officially launched ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’ in partnership with iconic timepiece and jewellery house Jacob & Co. The project was revealed at an exclusive event held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, on 12th May, in the presence of Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, and Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co. Located in Al Jurf between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, this AED 4.7 billion landmark blends breathtaking natural surroundings with exceptional artistry and craftsmanship.

With direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the development enjoys seamless connectivity to the UAE’s key destinations, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Palm Jebel Ali, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana presents a collection of 457 residences comprising of seaview apartments, villas, penthouses, Sky Mansions and beachfront mansions —each thoughtfully designed to embody refined coastal living. For those desiring more space and refinement, the opulent penthouses feature 180-degree views and expansive interiors, starting from AED 22 million. Crowned at the top are the Sky Mansions—spacious rooftop residences offering 360-degree views and dedicated private elevators for ultimate exclusivity, starting from AED 77 million.

Additionally, fully customisable 3- to 6-bedroom villas and mansions—each featuring a private pool—are available with peaceful natural reserve views or as canal-front locations, while the Beachfront Mansions deliver unmatched scale and panoramic sea views, setting a new benchmark for refined design and luxury living.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said, “Our vision for Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is to elevate the beachfront living experience by developing an exclusive sanctuary along the coast. Through this collaboration with Jacob & Co., we are setting a new benchmark for what beachfront residences can embody in the UAE. More than just a residential community, we are crafting a destination—a seaside haven where curated experiences, timeless elegance, and natural tranquillity converge to offer a lifestyle of distinction.”

Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co., added, “Working closely with Ohana Development, we have woven our legacy of artistic excellence and ultra-luxury lifestyle into every aspect of this endeavour. Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is our tribute to coastal artistry, where visionary design, craftsmanship, and the allure of the sea merge to create unparalleled homes.”

At the heart of the development is the Jacob & Co. Social Club, a world-first concept in exclusive living. The club features the first branded Seafront Cigar Lounge by Jacob & Co., an executive business centre with private meeting suites, and the world’s first members-only Jacob & Co. Residents Club, showcasing a curated watch gallery alongside rotating art exhibitions. Designed to elevate everyday living, the resort-style amenities are crafted to deepen the connection to the sea and enhance the residents’ lifestyle.

Upon arrival, residents are welcomed into a grand entrance and lobby atrium where a striking 10-meter-wide Jacob & Co. ceiling art timepiece—the largest of its kind globally—reimagines the traditional chandelier, setting the tone for an environment where art, innovation, and luxury harmoniously coexist.

The development also unveils the world’s first Jacob & Co. Beach Club, a vibrant seaside destination offering an array of fine-dining concepts and beachside restaurants, each carefully crafted to celebrate life by the beach.

Nestled amidst a protected natural reserve and diverse wildlife, Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana offers an extraordinary opportunity to embrace a lifestyle deeply connected to nature. The architecture features flowing, curved façades inspired by the movement of the sea, while the buildings’ forms subtly reflect the initials ‘J’ and ‘C’ in homage to Jacob & Co.

Scheduled for completion by Q2 2028, Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is poised to become a global benchmark in luxury beachfront living, setting new standards for residential elegance in the UAE and beyond.

Ohana Development’s portfolio includes distinctive waterfront properties such as Ohana by the Sea in Al Jurf, Abu Dhabi and ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana on Reem Island Abu Dhabi. The company’s regional presence also extends to Lebanon, with Ohana Villas featuring interiors by ELIE SAAB Maison and Ohana Hills, a residential community with breathtaking views.

For more information on Ohana Development, please visit https://ohana-development.com/.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means "family" in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by core values of customer centricity, attainable luxury, and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 2,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 9,000+ residential units, amounting to over 2 billion dollars in real estate value. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class properties, Ohana’s flagship developments, the ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’, the ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, and ‘Ohana by the Sea’, located in the UAE, exemplifies the brand’s promise to create sophisticated, unique spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon, include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking views. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Anjali Rajvardhan

Senior Account Manager – Cicero & Bernay

anjali@cbpr.me