Fan meet and greets with Aditi Rao Hydari organized in Qatar, Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Global: ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, recently completed 5 years of their partnership with LuLu Hypermarket, the most admired retail chain in the region to bring entertainment into the shopping experience. To mark the occasion, the platform arranged for a fan meet and greet with Aditi Rao Hydari, who played Anarkali in the blockbuster web series, Taj: Divided by Blood, as part of LuLu’s annual 'Celebrations of India' campaign. The brand also revealed its participation in Lulu’s new brand loyalty program and announced special offers for customers on the occasion.

ZEE5 Global's latest collaboration with LuLu Hypermarket not only goes in new markets like Qatar but also takes it to the next level with ZEE5’s participation in Lulu’s loyalty program “Happiness”. As part of the program, shoppers at LuLu Hypermarkets across UAE and Qatar will get a free one-month subscription and exclusive offers on yearly subscriptions for every purchase. Further, Loyalty members across GCC will get special discounts on ZEE5 Global 4K monthly and annual packs.

Aditi Rao Hydari's association with the platform at an exclusive meet and greet in the Middle East added an extra layer of excitement for shoppers, allowing fans to personally interact and engage with their star. This follows her outstanding performance as Anarkali in the blockbuster ZEE5 Original period drama "Taj: Divided By Blood."

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “We are thrilled to complete 5 years of our very special partnership with LuLu to delight consumers by adding entertainment into the shopping experience. The Middle East is one of our highest priority markets and one where we have shot to leadership as a South Asian OTT platform. We look forward to continuing to bring our audiences unforgettable experiences with their favourite stars and the best of Bollywood blockbusters and South Asian stories.”

Aditi Rao Hydari said, “It’s been such a wonderful experience connecting and interacting with my fans in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai! The global response to my show Taj: Divided by Blood has left me completely overwhelmed and I would like to thank ZEE5 Global for making this happen. My heartfelt congratulations to ZEE5 Global and LuLu for their remarkable 5-year partnership and for this wonderful event!”

-Ends-

