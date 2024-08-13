Dubai - Zee Entertainment Middle East is thrilled to announce the launch of its popular Arabic entertainment channels, Zee Alwan and Zee Aflam, on Samsung TV Plus. Through a groundbreaking partnership with Samsung TV Plus, viewers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt can now enjoy a diverse range of premium Arabic dubbed and subtitled Indian content directly on their Samsung Smart TVs. These fast channels will broadcast a highly curated selection of movies and series, starring Bollywood superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shabir Ahluwalia and Alia Bhatt, spanning across diverse genres including romance, comedy, thriller, and action.

Zee Alwan, known for its engaging and family-oriented programming, offering a variety of the finest, largest, and exclusive Indian drama series dubbed in Arabic. Simultaneously, Zee Aflam is renowned for its latest dubbed and subtitled Bollywood premieres, catering to diverse tastes and preferences within the Arab world. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas and comedies, both channels offer a rich variety of content designed to entertain and engage their audience.

Mr. Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer of International Business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The addition of Zee Alwan and Zee Aflam to Samsung TV Plus represents a significant milestone in our efforts to expand the reach of our premium content. This partnership not only strengthens our presence in the region but also emphasizes our commitment to delivering diverse and engaging entertainment options to our viewers."

Jennifer Batty – Head of Content for EMEA at Samsung TV Plus, says, "We are delighted to add Zee Alwan and Zee Aflam to Samsung TV Plus in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This marks an exciting moment as we bring hours of Bollywood-centric content to the Arab region, exclusively to Samsung TV owners. We look forward to bringing the vibrant world of Bollywood to both new and existing audiences through dubbed and subtitled content in Arabic.”

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service which offers nearly 2,500 channels globally as well as thousands of shows and movies on-demand spanning news, sports, entertainment, auto, design, and more. One of the first FAST platforms from a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus is directly integrated into all 2016-2024 Samsung TVs, available on Samsung Galaxy mobile devices, and completely free without any subscription or login required on the web. For the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, users can enjoy Samsung TV Plus on Samsung Smart TVs from 2021 (to be launched later this year) up to 2024 TV models.

About Zee Entertainment

From giving India its first private satellite TV channel in 1992, to reaching 1.3 billion viewers around the world through linear and digital platforms. ZEE, today, is the global entertainment go-to, with an integrated team creating and serving extraordinary content.

In the Middle East, Zee launched its first channel in 1994 and currently has diversified channels entertaining all audiences, three South Asian channels, Zee TV, Zee Cinema and Zee Keralam, while Zee Aflam and Zee Alwan are two dedicated channels for the Arab audience that shows Arabic dubbed Indian content.

