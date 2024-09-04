Cairo: ZED Sports Club, a leading sports and recreation facility in Egypt, has announced the grand opening of two new multipurposes courts spanning 1600 square meters at ZED Sports Club, ZED East. These cutting-edge facilities are equipped to host a wide range of sports and international sport events, aligning with Egypt’s commitment to developing private sports facilities and world-class sports infrastructure.

In line with the operation of these new multipurposes courts, ZED Sports Club is launching a basketball academy at ZED East. The academy aims to nurture young talent and develop future national team players. Additional academies for various sports are set to open in the near future, reflecting the club’s strategic focus on talent identification and providing them with the opportunity to enhance their skills to compete in local and international championships, as well as opening the door to professional opportunities abroad.

Haytham El-Saharty has been appointed as the Basketball Director at Zed Sports Club for his impressive career as a player for renowned clubs such as Al Zamalek, and Al Wakra. He won numerous championships, most notably the Egyptian League Championship three times, the Egyptian Cup three times, and the Basketball Africa League Championship. Additionally, he secured first place in the Arab Club Basketball Championship three times, while he won the Arab Championship, and the African games while placed the second rank in William Jones Cup. The academy is accepting applications for aspiring basketball players born between 2010 and 2018. Applications can be submitted at the ZED Sports Club at ZED East, and it will start operating on September 15th .

El-Saharty stated, “I am thrilled to lead ZED’s basketball academy. This is a great opportunity to discover new talents and nurture future champions. With the world-class facilities at our disposal, we can provide young athletes with everything they need to develop their skills and reach their full potential.”

ZED Sports Club ZED East includes 5 football fields including 2 fields 5 a side, 2 fields 7 a side, and 1 field 11 a side. Since the opening of its first phase, the club has successfully hosted several international tournaments, including the U-17 ZED International Cup, and U-15 ZED International Cup.