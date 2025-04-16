Kamel: Egypt is now the first country in North Africa to join the Global Alliance

Cairo: In an unprecedented significant step for the PR and Communications sector in Egypt, the closing of the Narrative Summit 2025 witnessed the announcement of the official launch of Egypt’s first national public relations association, marking the first Public Relations Association in North Africa. Announced by Lamia Kamel, Founder of Narrative Summit and Managing Director of CC Plus, a full-fledged multi-disciplinary communications and PR firm, the move marks a new phase in empowering Egypt’s PR community, strengthening its global presence, and building long-term frameworks for collaboration, learning, and professional excellence.

The association brings together five of the country’s leading PR agencies under one board and has officially joined the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, the international federation representing the global PR profession.

Kamel noted that this milestone aims to unify efforts across the public relations industry in Egypt, enabling practitioners to elevate the profession’s role in supporting national growth and development, while contributing to shaping Egypt’s narrative both locally and globally.

Leaders from the Global Alliance participated in this year’s Narrative Summit 2025, held last week at the breathtaking Somabay on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Among them were Professor Justin Green, President and CEO of the Global Alliance, along with board members Irene Lungu Chipili and Steven Shepperson-Smith.

In a symbolic ceremony during the summit’s closing session, Stephen Shepperson-Smith presented Lamia Kamel with Egypt’s official membership certificate in the Global Alliance. This historic moment was marked by the presence of Irene Lungu Chipili, as well as prominent PR industry leaders Dr. Halim Abou Seif, CEO of Rada PR, and Mai Abaza, CEO of Publicist Inc.

Reflecting on this significant milestone Kamel stated, “Egypt is now the first country in North Africa to join this global body—an achievement that gives the public relations community here a platform to grow, train, and contribute to shaping the country's narrative. One of the greatest legacies of the Narrative Summit is the belief that everyone is a storyteller—and now, we have the opportunity to build an army of storytellers who can share the story of modern Egypt with the world.”

She added that the launch of a national PR association is designed to raise awareness of the value of public relations, empower young talent through workshops and training programs, and launch innovative initiatives and projects aimed at building and promoting a stronger, more accurate image of Egypt.

The founding board of the Egyptian Public Relations Association features five prominent industry leaders including Dr. Halim Abou Seif, CEO of Rada PR, Lamia Kamel, Managing Director of CC Plus, Mai Abaza, CEO of Publicist Inc., Mohamed Abdelkader, CEO of Influence Communications, and Rania Azab, CEO of 4PR Group.

Kamel also announced that a press conference will be held soon to unveil further details about the association’s mission and its official partnership with the Global Alliance.

This announcement took place during the ninth edition of the Narrative PR Summit 2025, which took place at Somabay on the Red Sea coast and was held under the patronage and in the presence of the Ministers of Planning and Economic Development & International Cooperation, Youth and Sports, Investment and Tourism and the Governor of the Red Sea. With the captivating theme “Egypt Reset”, this year’s summit, led by the private sector and guided by a renewed and forward-thinking vision brought together a distinguished group of speakers including senior officials, industry experts, and prominent local and international business leaders and communicators.