Strategic collaboration aligns with the UAE’s vision to nurture innovation, leadership, and future-ready talent

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed University hosted the graduation ceremony for the inaugural cohort of the “Master Class: Modern Rhetoric and Public Speaking in Arabic” training program. Launched by the ZAI Arabic Language Research Center in partnership with Hattlan Media, the initiative is part of a strategic collaboration between the two entities.

The inaugural cohort comprised students and alumni from Zayed University’s Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses. Throughout the program, participants engaged in a series of practical workshops and expert-led lectures designed to strengthen their professional communication, expressive clarity, public speaking confidence and skills in dialogue and persuasion — all key competencies for success in today’s job market.

The training was thoughtfully developed and delivered by a team of media and communication specialists. The graduation ceremony was attended by Dr. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of Zayed University, Dr. Hanada Taha, Director of the ZAI Arabic Language Research Center and Professor of Arabic Language at Zayed University, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Hattlan, CEO of Hattlan Media, along with a distinguished group of media professionals and academic experts from the UAE and the wider region.

Commenting on the important of the collaboration, Dr. Hanada Taha, Director of the ZAI Arabic Language Research Center and Professor of Arabic Language at Zayed University, said: “The training program offered by the ZAI Arabic Language Research Center in collaboration with Hattlan Media is a key pillar in advancing the mission of both the center and the university. It reflects our commitment to investing in young minds and equipping youth to meet the evolving challenges of the labour market.

“This initiative enhances students’ academic and professional journeys, providing them with a comprehensive learning environment that aligns with the highest international standards and the latest global developments.”

Highlighting the pioneering step this collaboration is taking in bridging the gap between academic education and the real-world demands of the labour market, Dr. Al Hattlan said, “By equipping students with essential media skills, we are empowering them to thrive and lead in the future. This initiative supports the UAE’s long-term vision for the next fifty years and aligns with national strategies aimed at fostering innovation and leadership across various sectors.”

The partnership between the ZAI Arabic Language Research Center and Hattlan Media is dedicated to empowering students with strong communication skills by nurturing their self-expression, building their confidence in public speaking, and enhancing their abilities in dialogue and persuasive communication.