Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh received H.E. Orazio Schillaci, Italy’s Minister of Health, during an official visit aimed at exploring key areas of medical excellence and learning more about Saudi Arabia’s experience in advancing specialized healthcare services.

H.E. was welcomed by Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC. The visit featured a comprehensive briefing on the Heart Centre of Excellence and the Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence, along with an overview of the latest technologies used in treating complex cardiac conditions and performing minimally invasive robotic surgeries. These innovations have significantly reduced complications, accelerated recovery, and lowered healthcare costs.

This visit reflects the growing global interest in KFSHRC’s pioneering model, which integrates deep clinical expertise with cutting-edge medical technologies. The hospital has achieved several historic milestones, including the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant and the first fully robotic liver transplant. These breakthroughs reinforce its standing as a global reference in advanced specialized care.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

