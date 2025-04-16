Enhanced collaboration will empower Saudi businesses to leverage big data and AI for digital and AI transformation aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Microsoft and Databricks have expanded their strategic partnership to make Azure Databricks capabilities more accessible to organizations across Saudi Arabia. This enhanced collaboration marks a significant step toward empowering local businesses to capitalize on the potential of big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), driving innovation and supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals.

By combining Databricks' sophisticated data analytics and AI capabilities with the reliable scalability and security of Microsoft Azure, organizations in Saudi Arabia will be equipped to improve operations, create data-driven applications, and derive actionable insights. This development underscores both companies' commitment to supporting the Kingdom's digital transformation and fostering a data-driven culture across sectors.

Aligned with Vision 2030, this collaboration aims to democratize access to analytics and AI applications, provide training and certification programs to equip Saudi professionals with expertise in AI and data engineering, and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global technology hub.

Turki Badhris, President of Microsoft Arabia, highlighted the importance of enhancing global partnerships in the Kingdom, stating: “By strengthening our collaboration with Databricks, we are empowering Saudi organizations to achieve greater innovation and foster significant business and community impact. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s data and AI capabilities in alignment with Vision 2030.”

For his part, Mohammad Alzaubi, General Manager, Saudi Arabia, of Databricks, added: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Microsoft and enhance access to Azure Databricks in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration enables Saudi organizations to unlock the true value of their data, accelerate AI initiatives, and gain a competitive edge in the global market. We remain committed to supporting the Kingdom's digital transformation with our pioneering Data Intelligence Platform and empowering the next generation of data professionals.”

Transformative Success Stories in Saudi Arabia

Several leading Saudi organizations are already realizing the transformative potential of Azure Databricks. Cenomi Group, the largest retail and mall operator in Saudi Arabia, successfully implemented one of the Middle East’s first Data Lakehouse Architectures. Leveraging Azure Databricks, the group now processes and analyzes vast amounts of data in real-time to optimize operations and enhance customer experiences.

“The integration of Azure Databricks into our operations has revolutionized the way we harness data,” said Binoo Joseph, Chief Digital Officer at Cenomi Centers. “Through Microsoft’s secure and scalable Azure platform, combined with Databricks' advanced analytics capabilities, we can now deliver exceptional customer experiences across the Kingdom. Whether that be through personalized shopping experiences, tailored promotions, or efficient service delivery, this data-drive approach allows us to anticipate customer needs and enhance overall satisfaction across our malls.”

Supporting Local Talent and Innovation

Microsoft and Databricks also plan to further expand the integration of Azure Databricks within Saudi Arabia. This includes adding Databricks into Microsoft’s Enterprise Skills Initiative (ESI) and tailored programs to upskill local talent in data analytics and AI, as well as initiatives to support the Kingdom’s forward-thinking organizations in unlocking the full potential of their data.

As Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate its digital transformation journey, the enhanced collaboration between Microsoft and Databricks will significantly contribute to the Kingdom's economic diversification and innovation initiatives.

