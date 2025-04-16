Dubai, UAE - Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s premier entertainment destination, is investing in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to launch a bouquet of new features that elevate the live experience for residents and international visitors. From convenient ticketing to premium event upgrades, Coca-Cola Arena is raising the bar for seamless event access and immersive fan experiences.

As live event attendees seek quicker service and greater convenience, Coca-Cola Arena is responding with high-impact new digital initiatives, from AI-powered personalisation to immersive seat selection and seamless purchasing. The new features debut ahead of the Michael Learns to Rock concert on 27 April and across 2025 and aim to enhance fan engagement and drive premium revenue growth.

Mark Jan Kar, General Manager of Coca-Cola Arena said, “With these investments, Coca-Cola Arena is fulfilling a long-term vision to reimagine live events from the moment a show is announced. By combining advanced AI, immersive technology and consumer-first services, we’re creating a platform for fans to enjoy personalised, unforgettable moments on their own terms within a click of a button.”

The first phase of the rollout is anchored by an AI-powered WhatsApp channel, enabling real-time engagement, ticketing assistance, frictionless navigation and concierge-style services for attendees. The tool delivers personalised interactions at an unprecedented level.

Coca-Cola Arena has also launched 3D-interactive seat views within an interactive map on its website. The feature bridges the digital and physical experiences so fans can preview sightlines and select optimal seats. It is currently live for Dubai Basketball games and will roll out across all live concerts later this year.

Premium experiences are also more accessible now. With the integration of Tabby, Coca-Cola Arena is introducing flexible payment terms, so fans can split the cost of tickets, hospitality and other add-ons across transparent instalment options.

A range of additional high-value add-ons are already elevating the gameday and concert experience. Attendees can skip the queue with pre-ordering food and beverage with their ticket. With Merchandise Click & Collect, unique and limited-edition souvenirs can be ordered online and picked up at express kiosks. Perhaps most important to UAE audiences is access to ultimate premium experiences, with Live Lounge upgrades and access to pre and post-show VIP experiences even after entry.

The updates comes as digital expectations continue to climb: 88% of fans in the region say technology improves their viewing experience, according to recent surveys.

The announcement comes ahead of Dubai AI Week 2025, where 8,000 industry experts will join 500 investors and 100 exhibitors from around the world as the UAE works to build global leadership in the digital sector. AI is expected to contribute approximately 13.6% to the UAE’s GDP, amounting to around $100 billion (AED367 billion) by 2030.

With an action-packed agenda of concerts and games for 2025, these new features will strengthen Coca-Cola Arena’s status as a global benchmark for smart venue infrastructure, ensuring convenience, excitement and lasting memories for every guest.

Coca-Cola Arena recently upgraded its website with a wide range of new features. For more information about upcoming events and to explore the new enhancements, visit coca-cola-arena.com.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Coca-Cola Arena MediaHub@coca-cola-arena.com

About Coca-Cola Arena

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionized the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. With a 17,000-seat capacity and unique automated seating design, the arena is equipped to host a diverse range of events all year round, establishing Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit.

The award-winning arena is the premier venue for sporting tournaments, international concerts, comedy shows, live theatre, corporate gatherings, exhibitions and conferences, gala dinners and the official home of Dubai Basketball, the city’s first professional sports franchise team competing in European league competitions.

Located in the heart of City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena is just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the nearest Metro station.

The Dubai landmark is an asset of the Dubai Holding Entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management company.

Follow us on Instagram: @CocaColaArena and Facebook: Coca-Cola Arena.