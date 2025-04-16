As part of the launch, ITHCA Group and Yango Group have completed the acquisition of Otaxi

Muscat, Oman – ITHCA Group has partnered with Yango Group, a global technology company, to officially launch the Yango ecosystem in Oman. This collaboration brings advanced digital solutions and AI-driven services to the Sultanate, supporting its ambitions to accelerate digital transformation and drive long-term economic growth.

As part of the launch, ITHCA Group and Yango Group have completed the acquisition of Otaxi, a leading Omani mobility platform. In close coordination with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), ITHCA and Yango Group are enhancing Otaxi’s technology stack — improving service speed, precision, accessibility, and scalability — with the aim to expand its operations across all governorates and broaden its service offering in areas such as delivery, rentals, smart maps, and more. These enhancements are designed to elevate Otaxi’s performance in line with global best standards, reinforcing Oman’s status as a digitally advanced economy.

The launch aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040 and supports national digital transformation efforts, complementing government programs to diversify the economy and enhance digital capabilities. Backed by a stable regulatory environment and strategic initiatives, the partnership introduces AI-powered services across sectors, rolled out in coordination with local infrastructure and regulations to match national priorities.

Eng. Said bin Abdullah Al Mandhari, CEO of ITHCA Group, highlighted the transformative potential of acquisitions in driving business growth, market expansion and competitive advantage in both local and global markets. For emerging startups like Otaxi, such acquisitions provide unmatched opportunities to align with industry leaders, enrich operations and propel projects to international success, setting new standards in service delivery.

Al Mandhari further emphasized that integrating Otaxi under the umbrella of a global player marks a critical turning point for the company, promising a swift transition to global operational standards. The full acquisition by ITHCA Group and Yango Global is expected to not only elevate Otaxi's operational benchmarks to international levels but also strengthen its presence in local and international markets. Moreover, this strategic alliance is anticipated to diversify Otaxi’s service offerings across various sectors, such as: "Home delivery, vehicle rental services, interactive maps, and other services." fostering comprehensive service integration and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, added: “The digital momentum in Oman is strong and supported by bold national initiatives. Yango Group is proud to partner with ITHCA Group in delivering globally-proven, locally-tailored solutions. Our ecosystem is designed to support real-world needs, empower communities, and create long-lasting economic impact through technological innovation.”

The Yango ecosystem launch demonstrates a practical example of public-private collaboration to deliver real economic and social benefits. It reinforces Oman’s commitment to working with global partners to build a competitive, inclusive digital economy — one that empowers individuals, supports businesses, and attracts future investment.