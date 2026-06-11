Dubai, UAE: Zed - Dubai’s homegrown ride-hailing app, has launched one of the UAE’s most rewarding ride-hailing initiatives to date with the debut of the Zed Wallet and its new citywide campaign, ‘Ride. Earn 15%. Repeat.’ Introducing 15% cashback on every ride up to AED 20 per journey, the initiative is designed to empower Dubai’s commuters to earn while riding and support individuals who keep the city moving every day.

Integrated directly into the Zed app, the new digital wallet instantly credits cashback earned from rides back to users, enhancing the dynamic between riders and everyday mobility and allowing them to seamlessly reuse those earnings toward future journeys across the Zed platform. The wallet marks the launch of a long-term rewards ecosystem that is built around how Dubai residents genuinely move through the city every day, from office commutes and Metro connections to late-night rides, errands, weekend outings and more.

Commuters stand to gain from significant impact over time. For daily Zed riders, cashback can accumulate into meaningful saving spanning hundreds of dirhams each month - enough to enjoy a weekend brunch, maintain a gym membership, treat the family to dinner, or fund memorable experiences across the city.

Available to both new and existing users, the initiative reflects a growing demand for everyday services that deliver value beyond convenience. With mobility forming one of the most repeated behaviours in urban life, Zed’s new digital wallet is reinforcing its role as a Dubai-born platform designed around supporting the routines, movement, and lifestyles of the wider community

“As a homegrown platform, we want commuters to feel recognized and connected to something bigger than just transport” said Badr Al Ghurair, CEO of Zed. “The Zed Wallet and earning initiative were built to reward the movement that powers Dubai itself. That is what makes this more than just cashback, it is a mobility ecosystem designed around the people who keep the city running.”

While cashback ecosystems are common across banking and retail, Zed’s new initiative positions the platform among the most rewarding ride-hailing offerings currently available in Dubai, with 15% cashback on every eligible ride standing significantly above what is typically available across the category. By directly linking instant rewards to high-frequency transport behaviour, the initiative aims to drive long-term rider engagement while strengthening Zed’s position as a homegrown mobility platform built specifically around Dubai’s urban lifestyle.

Abhinav Patwa, Executive Vice President and Head of Zed, added: “Everyday commuting in Dubai happens at enormous scale, but very few mobility platforms are designed to actively reward that behaviour. We wanted to simplify the ride-hailing loyalty process entirely. With the Zed Wallet, the value earned becomes immediate and visible after every journey. That changes the psychology of commuting because the ride itself starts working for the rider.”

The Zed Wallet and ‘Ride. Earn 15%. Repeat.’ campaign are now live on the Zed app across Dubai for both taxi and premium ride categories

About Zed

Zed is a UAE-born ride-hailing platform transforming urban mobility through a seamless blend of technology, comfort, local insight, and human connection. Built with the Emirates in mind, Zed combines homegrown innovation with a deep understanding of Dubai’s transport landscape to deliver more reliable, and accessible journeys. With a growing fleet and a people-first approach, Zed is setting a new benchmark for how technology and humanity come together to move cities forward.

Website and Social Media:

Website: https://www.goZed.ae/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Zed-uae/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Zed.uae/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zed.uae/

For more information, please contact:

Edward Priyan

edward@popcomms.ae

Zainab Imichi Alhassan

zainab@popcomms.ae