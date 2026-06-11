DUBAI, UAE: Leminar Global, the UAE’s leading HVAC and plumbing solutions provider and a member of the Al Shirawi Group of Companies, has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Aerolam Group, a globally recognised manufacturer of high-performance insulation materials and advanced packaging solutions headquartered in Ahmedabad, India.

Under the agreement, Leminar Global will become the authorised exclusive distributor of Aerolam’s advanced XLPE (cross-linked polyethylene) insulation for the UAE market.

Aerolam’s XLPE insulation is supported by an extensive range of internationally recognised UL & FM certifications demonstrating compliance with stringent global standards for fire performance, thermal safety, indoor air quality, quality management, occupational health and safety, and environmental management. Reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Gulf region, Aerolam is preparing to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bahrain, enhancing production capacity while enabling shorter lead times and improved regional support.

“This partnership represents a strong alignment between two organisations committed to innovation and sustainable progress. With more than three decades of market leadership, Leminar Global has built a reputation for representing leading international brands while delivering outstanding technical expertise, logistics capabilities, and customer service. The addition of Aerolam’s insulation portfolio further strengthens its offering to developers, consultants and contractors seeking premium thermal insulation solutions.”

-Rohan Valrani, Deputy CEO, Leminar Global, and Kartik Raval, Sr. General Manager, Leminar Global

" Expanding into the UAE requires a partner that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service. Leminar Global's strong market presence and established customer relationships make them the ideal partner for Aerolam. Our insulation solutions are designed to address modern thermal and energy-efficiency challenges, and we are confident that this partnership — further supported by our upcoming Bahrain manufacturing facility — will help support the next generation of sustainable developments across the UAE and the wider Gulf region."

-Brijesh Patel, Managing Director, Aerolam Group

About Leminar Global

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the esteemed Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is one of the largest HVAC and plumbing solutions providers in the Middle East. With a strong presence across the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Egypt, Leminar represents leading global brands and is dedicated to delivering superior products, unparalleled technical support, and robust supply chain solutions to customers across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit www.leminar.net

About Aerolam Group

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Aerolam Group is a global manufacturer of advanced insulation materials, Bubble Guard boards, pre-insulated sheets, and CPP films. Founded in 2011, the company operates six manufacturing facilities across India and exports to 26 countries across North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa.

Driven by innovation, quality, and customer-focused solutions, Aerolam has established itself as a trusted partner for advanced insulation and packaging applications worldwide.

For more information, visit www.aerolam.com