Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces the opening of applications for the second cohort of its Graduate Development Program “GP15”. This follows the success of the inaugural edition, which attracted over 500 applications.

Running from 1 October 2026 to 31 March 2027, the six-month program offers participants a comprehensive learning experience and practical exposure across CBB Directorates including project-based assignments, workshops, training programs and field visits. Participants will also benefit from an immersive experience that includes direct engagement with financial sector leaders.

“GP15” is open to Bahraini graduates who obtained a bachelor’s degree from accredited universities between 2024 and 2026, with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25. Fifteen applicants will be selected through a rigorous process of assessments and interviews.

Commenting on the occasion, Mrs. Fatema Mohamed Ali, Director of Human Resources at CBB and Program Manager, said: “GP15 reflects the CBB’s continued focus on investing in national talent as a foundation for a more progressive and competitive financial services sector. We look forward to receiving applications from ambitious Bahraini graduates who wish to gain hands-on insight into the CBB’s operations, deepen their understanding of the sector and build the skills needed to contribute towards its long-term growth.”

Applications for “GP15” will be open from 15 June to 31 July 2026 through CBB’s official website: www.cbb.gov.bh/gp15. More details are available on CBB’s website and social media accounts.