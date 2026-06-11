Zinox El Zenouki and Master El Zenouki have recorded strong growth in online sales, with e-commerce revenues rising 36.3% this year. Online channels accounted for 5% of total sales in the first year of selling through digital platforms, with the two companies targeting a rise to 10% of overall sales within two years.



Mahmoud El Zenouki, CEO of Zinox and Master El Zenouki for household cookware, said the two companies continue to achieve strong growth rates across digital sales channels, supported by expansion in e-commerce and stronger direct communication with customers.



El Zenouki said online sales grew 36.3% this year compared with the same period last year, adding that this growth was achieved during the first 15 months of the company’s e-commerce activity, reflecting clear progress in the performance of its digital sales channel despite the relative newness of the experience.



He added that "Amazon" accounts for the largest share of the company’s online sales, representing 80% of total e-commerce sales and making it the main channel in the company’s digital sales system.

The company’s official website accounts for 16%, while the remaining share is distributed across other platforms with limited volumes.

El Zenouki noted that e-commerce’s contribution to total sales at Zinox rose this year to around 5%, compared with less than 0.5% last year. This reflects the accelerating pace of growth in the segment and its gradual transition from an experimental phase to the development of a more sustainable digital sales channel.



Master El Zenouki’s total sales reached around 750,000 pieces in 2025, while Zinox El Zenouki’s production of stainless-steel cookware stood at around 700,000 pieces during the same year.

The company targets a 30% increase in production in 2026, bringing annual output to around one million pieces for each company.



He said the company views these results as positive and encouraging indicators, particularly as the e-commerce project remains in its early stages.



He added that the results lay the groundwork for higher growth rates in the coming years, supported by continued investment in the digital and operational infrastructure linked to this activity.



El Zenouki explained that the company has started directly developing its online sales channels and managing related operations internally, from receiving orders and tracking execution to coordinating with shipping companies and customer service teams.



This aims to provide an integrated purchasing experience for end consumers and strengthen customer confidence in the company’s digital channels.



He added that recent years have seen increased investment in developing the company’s digital presence across social media platforms, alongside enhanced digital marketing tools, with the aim of increasing market share, raising the contribution of digital sales to total revenues, and expanding the company’s reach to broader customer segments.



El Zenouki pointed out that the e-commerce experience revealed clear differences in consumer behavior compared with traditional purchasing, as online customers rely more heavily on easy access to products, clear information, and fast completion of the purchasing process.



He said online consumers often compare similar products and search for the best value for money. However, the purchasing decision is not based on price alone, but is also influenced by service quality, customer trust in the company, and its ability to provide support and after-sales service.



He added that direct engagement with end consumers has given the company an opportunity to better understand customer needs and obtain data and indicators that were not previously available through traditional sales channels.



This supports product development, continuous improvement of the customer experience, and the creation of more accurate marketing plans.



El Zenouki said the company has benefited from direct customer feedback, whether related to products or accompanying services, noting that such data has become one of the key assets relied upon by management in making marketing and commercial decisions and setting development priorities for the coming period.



He added that e-commerce has enabled Zinox El Zenouki and Master El Zenouki to reach new customer segments and build a closer relationship with end consumers away from traditional distribution chains. This provides a clearer view of market trends, customer requirements, and the products most in demand across digital channels.