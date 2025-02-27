Dubai, UAE – ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable and award-winning real estate developer in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Keyper, Dubai’s leading proptech company, marking Keyper’s first collaboration with a developer to enhance the property rental and management experience for landlords and tenants across its developments.

This collaboration will see ZāZEN integrate Keyper’s cutting-edge property management solutions into its residential communities, streamlining rental payments, tenant management, and maintenance processes through a seamless digital experience. The partnership aligns with ZāZEN’s commitment to delivering modern, tech-enabled living spaces that redefine urban living in Dubai.

Dubai's proptech sector has experienced remarkable growth, with the UAE's proptech ecosystem expanding to 189 companies in 2025, positioning the nation as a global innovation hub. This surge is driven by a robust real estate market and supportive regulatory frameworks, including the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Land Department initiatives.

“As a forward-thinking real estate developer, we are always seeking ways to enhance the resident experience,” said Madhav Dhar, Co-Founder and COO of ZāZEN Properties. “By partnering with Keyper, we are taking a significant step toward simplifying property management, ensuring that our landlords and tenants benefit from a secure, efficient, and fully digital rental ecosystem. Keyper’s Rent Now Pay Later product is really a game changer for the entire rental community across the UAE.”

Through Keyper’s award-winning landlord app and proptech platform, ZāZEN property owners will now have access to real-time property valuations, automated rent collection, portfolio performance insights, and a dedicated account manager. Meanwhile, tenants will enjoy greater payment flexibility, streamlined maintenance requests, and a fully digital leasing process. Notably, Keyper’s digital rent collection system is endorsed by the Dubai Land Department, reinforcing the reliability and security of this new system.

“We are very proud to partner with such a reputable and progressive developer as ZāZEN Properties, towards further enhancing the experience of their community of property owners and tenants. We are certain that our award-winning digital platform and landlord app will pair perfectly with the brand values of ZāZEN and add value and convenience throughout the property ownership lifecycle of its valued customers,” said Walid Shihabi, Co-founder & CSO at Keyper.

The long-term partnership will be rolled out across all ZāZEN Properties’ developments, reinforcing the company’s dedication to offering best-in-class solutions to property investors and tenants alike. With digital transformation shaping the future of real estate, this collaboration ensures that ZāZEN remains at the forefront of industry innovation.

As Dubai's real estate market continues to flourish, with property prices projected to rise by 5-8% annually, this partnership positions ZāZEN Properties and Keyper at the forefront of a transformative era in the city's real estate landscape.

About Keyper

Keyper is a leading proptech company headquartered in Dubai, committed to transforming the property rental and management landscape in the UAE. Through a seamless, digital-first platform, Keyper empowers both tenants and property owners with innovative solutions designed to simplify the real estate experience. At the heart of Keyper’s offerings is its “Rent Now, Pay Later” (RNPL) feature, which allows tenants to pay rent in affordable monthly instalments, meeting a critical need for financial flexibility in the UAE rental market. Keyper’s platform also offers tenants multiple payment options, including credit and debit card payments, making rent payments more accessible and financially manageable.

For property owners, Keyper provides an extensive suite of tools that streamline property management, from upfront rent collection and tenant management to portfolio tracking and live property valuations. With advanced analytics and integrated services, Keyper enables landlords to maximize rental returns while offering tenants flexible payment terms, all within one platform.

Keyper has also partnered with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to launch a groundbreaking data platform, granting investors and property owners access to real-time property insights within the DIFC market. This partnership aligns with Keyper’s mission to increase transparency in the real estate sector, supporting informed investment decisions and promoting Dubai’s appeal as a progressive financial hub.

Recognized for its contributions to modernizing the real estate sector, Keyper has received several accolades, including the Dubai Land Department’s REES Initiative 2024, Entrepreneur Middle East’s Property Investment Solution of the Year, and the prestigious Future 100 award. With these pioneering services, Keyper is redefining property rental and management in Dubai, creating a forward-thinking, user-friendly experience for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.realkeyper.com

About ZāZEN Properties:

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has set a benchmark in the Jumeirah Village area, winning multiple accolades, including the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at the International Property Awards. Recently, the ZāZEN brand secured two wins at the Arabian Property Awards and Sustainable Development of the Year at the World Realty Congress Awards. Additionally, the ZāZEN brand was featured among the Top 10 Green Developers, the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC by Construction Week in 2023 and 2024.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens and The Hub Residences, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high quality, community focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai’s residential landscape.

For more information, visit https://zazen.ae/

