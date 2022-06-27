Programs designed to prepare graduates for the jobs of the future

Students will spend time working on corporate challenges alongside leading private sector companies, including Injazat, G42 and Emirates Development Bank

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship Higher Education institution, will welcome a new cohort of students onto pioneering new interdisciplinary, educational programs in the Fall 2022.

As a national and regional leader in education innovation, the University continues to transfer its academic offering, in line with the UAE’s national agenda.

Students will be able to choose from four new degree programs: Business Transformation, Social Innovation, Computational Systems and Sustainability, in addition to the University’s existing Arts and Creative Enterprises programs. Designed by Zayed University faculty, programs are aimed at giving students a wider breadth of understanding in their chosen specialism and enabling them to thrive, through active learning and focused industry-partnership experience, in their chosen career when they graduate.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, President of Zayed University (ZU) said: “This is an enormously exciting time for Zayed University. By changing the way we teach, we can give students the best possible preparation for the workplace. The workplace is evolving fast and Higher Education must evolve with it. Sheikh Zayed taught us to embrace innovation and these new degree programs are a continuation of his spirit. Our degrees will open the eyes of our students to the opportunities available to them in the private sector, and develop our future thinkers, doers, and leaders.”

A new suite of innovative General Education programs will be a core component of the degree programs for all incoming students. This suite of purposefully-designed and integrated courses, the first of its kind in the UAE, will develop the soft skills students need to succeed in the workplace. These include critical and creative thinking, effective communication, and comparative analysis.

During their time at Zayed University, students will spend time participating in corporate challenges with local and international companies, giving them the valuable real-world experience needed to thrive in their career.

Corporate challenge partners include: Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security; Emirates Development Bank, a key financial enabler of the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial transformation agenda; and G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company.

The new degree programs are in line with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan and Projects of the 50 which are focused on improving the education system as part of the Government’s plans to build a stronger and more innovative nation.

Students can apply for the new degree programs on the Zayed University website: https://www.zu.ac.ae/main/en/fall-2022-programs/index.aspx

