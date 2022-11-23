Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has announced the launch of a new Parenting Program in partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) and with a consortium of partners including Zayed Universityand the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE).

The consortium brings together leading Emirati and international academics, experts and researchers, with the aim of developing a new evidence-based and culturally grounded parenting program. The program will cover various topics related to early childhood development (ECD), specifically for children under 8, such as health, nutrition and early learning.

Dr Christin Camia, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Zayed University, will work alongside colleagues Antje von Suchodoletz from NYUAD, Michelle Kelly from ECAE as co-principal investigators.

This program is an outcome of the Early Childhood Parenting Strategy (ECPS) developed last year by the ECA and aims to augment parenting knowledge as well as improve the wellbeing of parents in Abu Dhabi, and to support them in fulfilling their parenting role.

Commenting on the partnership Dr Christin Camia said: “Zayed University is delighted to be participating in this important program with the Early Childhood Authority alongside our colleagues at New York University Abu Dhabi, and the Emirates College for Advanced Education. Giving parents the tools to ensure that their children have the best possible start in life can have a multiplier effect as we seek to deliver the nation’s ambitious 2071 goals. Successful early child development frameworks can build the foundations for educational excellence, economic productivity, emotional intelligence and long health lives.”

The program design is expected to be completed in the next 18-24 months, thereafter, it will be rolled-out in Abu Dhabi through a pilot phase targeting 300 parents to measure its outcomes. In addition, facilitators will be trained on delivering the programme with the aim of upskilling the ECD workforce and measuring their outcomes.

-Ends-

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently has more than 10,500 Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, the University proudly serves the needs of the nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social and cultural progress, at its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It embraces innovation and its virtual learning programs use best-in-class technology.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

For further information and interview requests please contact:

Ahmed Al Majayda

Media Specialist

ahmed.almajayda@zu.ac.ae

Karen Lobo

Junior Advisor

Karen.lobo@manaraglobal.com